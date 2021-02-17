No diving gear was found inside South Korea beyond the North Korean border

SEOUL, South Korea – A North Korean man wearing a wet suit and flippers crossed the East Sea border with South Korea this week, he said Wednesday. Soldiers from the south failed to find him until he was walking on a road south of the heavily guarded border.

It is the second embarrassing breach of the South Korean military’s border security in recent months. In November, another North Korean man, a former gymnast, crawled over the border fence and was not caught until he was half a mile south of the border. The military later said the sensors, which could trigger alarms to alert South Korean police, were malfunctioning. Loose bolt.

The latest incursion from the north swam across the border on Tuesday, coming south of the 2.5-mile-wide militarized zone, or the DMJet, the South Korean military said in a statement on Wednesday.

Authorities were investigating the man’s motive for crossing the border, and it can be said that he came from the north. He came ashore by crawling through a drain under a barbed wire fence set up along the South Korean border to prevent North Korean incursions.