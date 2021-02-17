No diving gear was found inside South Korea beyond the North Korean border

SEOUL, South Korea – A North Korean man wearing a wet suit and flippers crossed the East Sea border with South Korea this week, he said Wednesday. Soldiers from the south failed to find him until he was walking on a road south of the heavily guarded border.
It is the second embarrassing breach of the South Korean military’s border security in recent months. In November, another North Korean man, a former gymnast, crawled over the border fence and was not caught until he was half a mile south of the border. The military later said the sensors, which could trigger alarms to alert South Korean police, were malfunctioning. Loose bolt.
The latest incursion from the north swam across the border on Tuesday, coming south of the 2.5-mile-wide militarized zone, or the DMJet, the South Korean military said in a statement on Wednesday.
Authorities were investigating the man’s motive for crossing the border, and it can be said that he came from the north. He came ashore by crawling through a drain under a barbed wire fence set up along the South Korean border to prevent North Korean incursions.
A closed-circuit television camera at a military checkpoint first captured him walking down a road south at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, but three hours later soldiers took him in for questioning. When he was captured, the man was called to the civil-controlled zone south of the TMJet, where no civilians were allowed to travel without military permission.
“Our army has not taken appropriate action, however the person has been identified several times since it came ashore in its surveillance system,” the military said.
When someone crosses an undiscovered land border from the north, it raises questions about national security in South Korea. Both Koreas have been technically at war since the 1950-53 Korean conflict ended on a warship.
The Korean militarized zone is one of the largest armed borders in the world, guarded by high barbed wire fences, landmines, sensors and nearly two million troops on both sides.
Defects throughout the DMZ are relatively rare and dangerous. In November 2017, a North Korean soldier a Hail of bullets He was shot by his fellow troops as they entered the south via Panmunjom, the so-called Peace Village across the border.
More than 33,000 people have fled North Korea to South Korea since the devastating famine of the 1990s. But most have done so via the northern border with China, eventually heading to the South Korean embassy in another country.