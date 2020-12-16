NJ Weather: Slight drop in snow forecast, parts of the state can be seen 18 inches. The latest update on winter storms.

Just hours before a major winter storm is expected to hit New Jersey, forecasters lowered forecasts How much snow can blanket parts of the state Wednesday. But some parts may still get a wall.

Some parts of northern New Jersey are forecast to be 18 to 24 inches long, according to the National Weather Service Storm Conference released Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Areas near the I-95 sidewalk and north and west are expected to see the heaviest snow. Forecasters said those parts of the state could still see 12 to 18 inches of snow.

“Snowfall rates can reach 1 to 2 inches per hour from Wednesday night to Wednesday night, thus significantly reducing visibility and disabling travel effects in places,” a Weather Service Conference Said.

This graphic shows the major hazards and expected timing of Wednesday’s blizzard.National Weather Service

Meanwhile, no snow accumulation was seen in South Jersey. Forecasters say the center of the storm is likely to move closer to Jersey coast than previously expected, so more warm air will be pushed in from the sea. It will rain more than snow in southern New Jersey and coastal areas.

Still, snow and strong winds are expected in the region. Forecasters say a combination of snow, sleet and snowfall is possible – especially between Interstate 78 and I-95/295 corridors – increasing the risk of slippery roads.

Snowfall could be seen in Central Jersey from 4 to 5 p.m., and in the north from 6 to 7 p.m.

“When you head to New Brunswick, we see a start time from 2pm to 5pm, and then, if you come to the New York (state) border, it starts an hour or two later, so it’s usually a mid-state one. Good afternoon until the afternoon, ”Sean Roland, in Weather jobs, A private forecasting company based in Warren County, told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday morning. Winter weather in southern Jersey was observed at 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service said moderate flooding is likely on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.National Weather Service

The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday issued a “winter weather congestion warning” based on the impending storm and urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.

“NJDOT and our regional and local transport partners are encouraged to clear snowy highways safely and efficiently, and motorists are encouraged to clear roads so we can clear the roads,” the department said in a statement.

Forecasts call for some flooding and wind. Coastal areas can reach speeds of 45 to 60 mph.

“It simply came to our notice then. Domestically, the gases could reach speeds of 30 to 40 mph, which would increase visibility restrictions on snow, ”the agency said at the conference.

Forecasters said moderate coastal flooding is likely during high tides in the Atlantic Ocean and lower Delaware Bay on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

This graphic shows the greatest dangers posed by Wednesday’s blizzard.National Weather Service

Storm warnings

As of Tuesday night, the National Weather Service has issued the following warnings:

A winter storm warning will be in effect at noon on Wednesday in Hunterton, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren and West Monmouth. It will operate until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The winter storm warning will be in effect in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Basaic and Union from 2pm on Wednesday to 1pm on Thursday.

In the coastal Atlantic and Cape May districts there will be high winds with effective gusts of up to 60 mph, effective from 4pm on Wednesday to 2am on Thursday.

Coastal areas of East Monmouth County and Ocean County will experience high winds with a wind speed of 60 mph from 6pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday.

In the Atlantic, Cumberland and southeastern Burlington a wind counseling will be effective from 4pm on Wednesday to 2am on Thursday with winds of up to 55 mph.

Coastal flood warnings will be in effect on Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean districts.

