NJ reports 93 COVID deaths, 3,723 positive tests. Vaccines will hit the administered 925K levels.

New Jersey health officials confirmed a further 3,723 cases Friday The Corona virus 93 additional deaths as vaccination efforts increased to 925,000 levels following a setback in planning due to a protracted winter storm earlier this week.

The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests dropped to 3,232, down 28% from a week ago and 30% from a month ago. This is the lowest seven-day average for new cases after November 14th.

Government Bill Murphy Trenton delivers the latest update on a corona virus conference within hours of signing a law Expand outdoor food options to restaurants, bars and distilleries. In addition, the Increases indoor dining efficiency by 25% to 35% Effective Friday morning. The 35% expansion included other venues, including gyms, personal care services and casinos.

Murphy said more than 745,000 vaccines have been administered as the volume of daily shots increases.

“Not only do they grow, the growth rate takes steam,” Murphy said. “Over the past week, the number of initial doses has increased by more than 135,400, an increase of 22%. More clarity is needed. ”

Murphy said 2,916 patients at 71 hospitals in New Jersey were admitted to hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, down 66 patients from the previous day. Murphy’s hospital number is different from the number reported on the state dashboard.

New Jersey has now lost 21,886 residents in nearly 11 months of eruptions – 19,699 confirmed deaths and 2,187 considered potential. The government says 351 people have died in the first five days of February. The death toll in January was 2,377 confirmed deaths, the highest in any month since May.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 637,357 in more than 9.5 million PCR trials. There are also 75,967 positive antigen tests, It has only recently begun to be reported publicly. Health officials have warned that those cases are considered feasible and that positive antigen tests may coincide with confirmed PCR tests because they are sometimes combined.

The exchange rate announced on Friday fell to .092 and on Thursday it was 0.94. Any number below 1 indicates a decrease in explosion.

The most positive rate for tests performed on Monday, the most recent day of delivery, was 6.83% of the 17,884 tests administered. However, test numbers in the first half of this week suggest that the monster may be distracted by a blizzard that has buried more than half of the state’s snow in more than 30 inches.

Corona virus resources: Live Map Tracker | Newsletter | Homepage

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY Numbers (sorted by the newest)

Bergen County: 61,778 confirmed cases (486 new), 2,231 confirmed deaths (273 possible)

Pasai County: 48,298 confirmed cases (378 new), 1,451 confirmed deaths (163 possible)

Ocean County: 46,235 confirmed cases (345 new), 1,599 confirmed deaths (104 possible)

Middlesex County: 61,269 confirmed cases (333 new), 1,747 confirmed deaths (221 possible)

Hudson County: 57,817 confirmed cases (322 new), 1,715 confirmed deaths (173 possible)

Essex County: 61,125 confirmed cases (310 new), 2,306 confirmed deaths (257 possible)

Monmouth County: 45,720 confirmed cases (242 new), 1,194 confirmed deaths (109 possible)

Morris County: 28,511 confirmed cases (203 new), 859 confirmed deaths (216 possible)

Burlington County: 28,587 confirmed cases (172 new), 645 confirmed deaths (49 possible)

Union County: 45,280 confirmed cases (165 new), 1,502 confirmed deaths (190 possible)

Atlantic County: 17,775 confirmed cases (141 new), 475 confirmed deaths (24 possible)

Camden County: 37,009 confirmed cases (139 new), 978 confirmed deaths (71 possible)

Somerset County: 16,745 confirmed cases (108 new), 658 confirmed deaths (97 possible)

Clochester County: 19,528 confirmed cases (101 new), 486 confirmed deaths (22 possible)

Mercer County: 24,139 confirmed cases (82 new), 791 confirmed deaths (39 possible)

Cumberland County: 11,048 confirmed cases (55 new), 296 confirmed deaths (18 possible)

Sussex County: 7,070 confirmed cases (31 new), 203 confirmed deaths (57 possible)

Warren County: 5,655 confirmed cases (31 new), 185 confirmed deaths (16 possible)

Salem County: 3,986 confirmed cases (22 new), 138 confirmed deaths (12 possible)

Cape May County: 3,293 confirmed cases (21 new), 143 confirmed deaths (22 possible)

Hunterton County: 5,487 confirmed cases (17 new), 97 confirmed deaths (54 possible)

VACCINATIONS

So far 925,579 vaccines have been administered in New Jersey State Dashboard. Of those, 745,552 people receive the first of two sizes.

This is one of more than 1.43 million received by the state from the federal government, according to the Federal Centers for Disease’s.

This week’s winter storm forced the state to close six mega sites and several vaccination facilities for two days.

Vacations in the County

Atlantic County: 28,650 levels are managed

Bergen County: 102,248 levels are managed

Burlington County: 46,344 levels are managed

Camden County: 53,393 levels are managed

Cape May County: 13,972 levels are managed

Cumberland County: 13,934 levels are managed

Essex County: 72,856 levels are managed

GLOUCESTER COUNTY: 31,958 levels managed

Hudson County: 42,429 sizes are managed

Hunterton County: 12,429 levels are managed

Mercer County: 25,450 levels are managed

Middlesex County: 68,625 levels managed

MONMOUTH COUNTY: 70,246 levels managed

Morris County: 67,385 levels are managed

Ocean County: 56,295 levels are managed

PASSAIC COUNTY: 43,984 levels are managed

SALEM COUNTY: 5,996 levels managed

Somerset County: 35,856 levels are managed

Sussex County: 15,048 levels are managed

UNION COUNTY: 45,128 levels are managed

WARREN COUNTY: 9,025 levels managed

Outside the state: 33,632 levels are managed

Unknown county: 30,696 levels are managed

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday night, 2,916 patients were admitted to 71 New Jersey hospitals with confirmed (2,623) or suspected (202) COVID-19 cases.

Of these, 515 are on 342 ventilators, in complex or intensive care.

On Thursday, 436 Govt-19 patients were discharged and 377 patients were admitted, Murphy said.

Hospital admissions have been slowly declining in recent weeks. The number of people admitted to hospital for the first time in eight days on Monday increased. The government rose to more than 8,000 hospitals in April.

School cases

New Jersey officials reported six new School explosions The virus, according to the latest count, has a total of 137 outbreaks and 655 cases have been linked to students, teachers and school staff.

Outbreaks – defined as confirmed cases of people catching or spreading the virus in the classroom or during educational activities – have been reported in all 21 districts, according to the state COVID-19 Dashboard.

Those numbers do not include unconfirmed cases of students or staff believed to have been harmed outside the school or at school. Despite the fact that the number is increasing every week, Murphy said the figures that schools have exploded are lower than state officials expected when schools reopened to private classes.

Defines New Jersey School explosions In cases where two or more students or school staff have caught or spread COVID-19 during educational activities in the classroom or at school as determined by contact tracers.

Age BREAKDOWN

Broken According to age, Aged 30 to 49, make up the largest percentage of New Jersey residents (31.1%), followed by 50-64 (23.5%), 18-29 (19.3%), 65-79 (11.1)%, and 5-17 (7.9%). , 80 and over (5.3%), and 0-4 (1.6%).

On average, this virus is very dangerous for the elderly, especially for pre-existing conditions. Half of the state’s COVID-19 mortality among residents aged 80 and over (47.49%), 65-79 (32.56%), 50-64 (15.52%), 30-49 (4.05%), 18-29 (0.36%), 5- 17 (0%), and 0-4 (0.02%).

At least 7,713 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. That number has been rising at a steep rate again in recent months Deaths at state hospitals nearly tripled in December.

There are currently active explosions In 435 facilitiesThe result is 7,338 active cases among residents and 7,929 cases among employees.

Global numbers

As of Friday morning, there were more than 104.9 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Johns Hopkins University running number. More than 2.28 million people have died from complications related to the corona virus.

The United States has the highest number of cases at 26.68 million and the highest number of deaths at 455,800.

Our magazine needs your support. Please subscribe today NJ.com

Matt Arco Can be reached at [email protected].