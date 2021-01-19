Top News

Nintendo Switch game discounts Zelda, Mario and more on Amazon

Ars Technica

There are many discounts on first-rate Nintendo Switch games on today’s Dealmaster. Although most deals do not reach the lowest prices we have seen, such as The Legend of Zelda: Wild Breath, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, And Super Mario Maker 2 All down to $ 40, each $ 10 cheaper than the usual street price online. Many of the discounted games are like new suggested titles, though not out of contract for a few years Clubhouse Games And Paper Mario: Origami King Are also at the lowest prices we have observed.

Elsewhere, there are Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet line, the latest iPod Air and Apple Watch Series 6 and discounts. Upcoming Hitman III, Among others. You can see our full roundup below.

Note: Ars Technica may claim compensation for the sale from the links in this post Link programs.

Top 10 deals of the day

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go has a clean, well-structured design.
Jeff Dunn

Laptop and desktop PC deals

  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Co Laptop – Intel Core i5-1035G1, 12.4-inch 1536×1024, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD $ 649.99 On Amazon (usually $ 700).
  • Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 laptop – Intel Core i5-10210U, 13.5-inch 2256×1504, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD 29 529 Best Pie (usually 29 629).
  • WD Black SN850 (500 GB) M.2 NVMe internal SSD $ 119.99 On Amazon (usually $ 150).
Video game deals

<em> Wild breath </ em> It’s been out for a few years now, but it’s a great game value. “Src =” https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Zelda-Switch-Screen-Shot-22717-9.12-PM- 3-640×360.png “width =” 640 “height =” 360 “srcset =” https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Zelda-Switch-Screen-Shot-22717-9.12 -PM-3-1280×720.png 2x”/></a><figcaption class=
How many people can we massacre from the top of the Dubai skyscraper? <em> Hitman III </em> Looks like Agent 47 is ready to be found on startup. “Src =” https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/HITMAN3_listing-640×354.jpg “width =” 640 “height =” 354 ” srcset = “https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/HITMAN3_listing-1280×708.jpg 2x”/></a><figcaption class=
Hori D-Bad Controller (L) for Nintendo Switch. This is a real D-Pad! Please note that this version is not for sale.
Jeff Dunn

Gaming deals

Amazon's Fire HD10 Tablet.
Valentina Palladino

Electronics contracts

Sonos Beam Smart Soundbar.
Jeff Dunn

Smart home device deals

Anchor Powerline II is durable and reliable from USB-C to lightning cable.
Jeff Dunn

Parts and other contracts

0
