Nintendo Switch game discounts Zelda, Mario and more on Amazon

There are many discounts on first-rate Nintendo Switch games on today’s Dealmaster. Although most deals do not reach the lowest prices we have seen, such as The Legend of Zelda: Wild Breath, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, And Super Mario Maker 2 All down to $ 40, each $ 10 cheaper than the usual street price online. Many of the discounted games are like new suggested titles, though not out of contract for a few years Clubhouse Games And Paper Mario: Origami King Are also at the lowest prices we have observed.
Elsewhere, there are Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet line, the latest iPod Air and Apple Watch Series 6 and discounts. Upcoming Hitman III, Among others. You can see our full roundup below.
Note: Ars Technica may claim compensation for the sale from the links in this post Link programs.
Top 10 deals of the day
Laptop and desktop PC deals
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Co Laptop – Intel Core i5-1035G1, 12.4-inch 1536×1024, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD $ 649.99 On Amazon (usually $ 700).
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 laptop – Intel Core i5-10210U, 13.5-inch 2256×1504, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD 29 529 Best Pie (usually 29 629).
- WD Black SN850 (500 GB) M.2 NVMe internal SSD $ 119.99 On Amazon (usually $ 150).
Video game deals
- Death Combat 11: Ultimate Edition (PS5, Xbox) $ 39.99 Amazon and Buy the best (Usually $ 55).
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) $ 39.99 On Amazon (box includes GOG code – usually $ 55).
- Final Fantasy VII remake (PS4) $ 30 Amazon and Walmart (Usually $ 40).
- Our last part II (PS4) $ 29.99 Amazon and Walmart (Usually $ 38).
- Hyruline cadence: The cryptocurrency of the necrotoner The Legend of Zelda (Switch) $ 29.99 Amazon and Buy the best (Usually $ 40).
- Indestructible Phoenix Rising (PS5, PS4, Switch) $ 29.88 On Amazon (free PS5 upgrade for the PS4 version – usually $ 48).
- Pyo Pyo Tetris 2: Release Edition (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox) $ 29.99 On Amazon (usually $ 40).
- Barren land3 (PS4, Xbox) $ 29.83 On Amazon (usually $ 50).
- Neo2 (PS4) $ 9.99 On Amazon (usually $ 20).
- Cron Tourism Game (PS4) $ 9.99 Walmart and PlayStation Store (Usually $ 15).
- Harrison Zero Dawn: The Complete Edition (PS4) $ 9.99 Walmart and PlayStation Store (Usually $ 15).
- Mafia: Limited Edition (PS4, Xbox) $ 29.48 On Amazon (usually $ 40).
- Hirol Warriors: Age of Disaster (Switch) $ 49.94 Amazon and Buy the best (Usually $ 60)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4, digital) $ 29.99 PlayStation Store (usually $ 60).
- Danger of rain2 (PS4, digital) $ 9.99 PlayStation Store (usually $ 20).
Gaming deals
Electronics contracts
Smart home device deals
Parts and other contracts
- Guards (Blu-ray + digital) $ 13.99 Amazon and Buy the best (Usually $ 23).
- Prime only: Aukey is the smallest PA-B1 20W USB-C PD wall charger $ 10.12 On Amazon (usually $ 15).
- Prime only: Aukey PA-B3 USB-C Wall Charger W 65W Total, 65W USB-C PD, USB-A, KN $ 24.99 On Amazon (Clip $ 5 couponNormally $ 38).
- Rawpower RP-PC112 61W USB-C PD Wall Charger 99 19.99 In RavPower (use code: 112GANNormally $ 28).
- Anchor Powerline II (3 ft) from USB-C to Lightning Cable $ 9.38 On Amazon (usually $ 13).
- Select Samsung EVO (128GB) Micro SDXC Card – UHS-I, U3 $ 17.99 Amazon and Samsung (Usually $ 20).
- Select Samsung EVO (512GB) Micro SDXC Card – UHS-I, U3 $ 64.99 Amazon and Samsung (Usually $ 20).
- Steelcase gesture (Graphite) Office chair $ 817.71 On Amazon (usually $ 950).