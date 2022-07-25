Nikita Dragun Net Worth: How Much Does She Get Paid Each Month?

Nikita Dragun In the year 2022, the total net worth is three million dollars. A make-up artist, vlogger, and social media sensation from the United States, she is most known for her work on YouTube. Nikita is often ranked as one of the most sought models in the industry. She is quite well-liked by people all across the world. After appearing in the hit online series “Escape the Night,” she gained a significant amount of notoriety.

Nikita played a significant part in “The Troublemaker,” one of the episodes of this show, and as a result, she gained a great deal of notoriety in the film industry. She has been in a large number of music videos, which has contributed to her rapid rise to fame. Aside from that, the thing that has brought her the most notoriety is her channel on YouTube. On it, she shares vlogs, cosmetic tutorials, and videos of herself participating in challenges.

More than 3.6 million people are currently subscribed to Nikita’s channel on YouTube. On social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has more than 9 million followers, she is a well-known figure in her field.

Nikita Dragun Early Life

On the 31st of January 1996, Nikita Dragun was born in Brussels, Belgium, which is located in Western Europe. In 2022, she will have reached the age of 26. Nikita’s ancestry includes Mexican on her mother’s side and Vietnamese on her father’s side. Her mother is Mexican, while her father is Vietnamese. The model is an American citizen who was raised in a Christian family in the United States of America.

She eventually reached adulthood and revealed herself to the world as a transsexual woman. She discussed this topic in a casual way across all of her YouTube videos. Nikita Dragun completed their secondary education in the state of Virginia. Following that, she uprooted her life and moved to Los Angeles in order to further her education. She applied to and was accepted to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in California in 2014, and she graduated from that institution with a degree in business in 2016.

Nikita Dragun Career

In February, Nikita Dragun started her professional career by uploading videos to YouTube (2013). However, a while later, on December 29, 2015, she uploaded her first video to YouTube titled “I Am Transgender.” It went viral quite rapidly and amassed millions of views in a short amount of time.

Now, the video has been viewed on YouTube by more than 3 million people, and she has a significant increase in the number of subscribers. After that, Nikita Dragun uploaded a large number of famous makeup lessons and challenge videos to her channel on YouTube, which today has more than 3.60 million subscribers.

Aside from that, Nikita Dragun began her acting career in 2018 by participating in the online series “Escape the Night.” After that, she appeared in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” another web series. Nikita’s appearances in music videos, such as “Heart to Break” by Kim Petras, helped her gain recognition in the United States as well as in other countries around the world.

After that, she appeared in music videos such as “Baby, I’m Jealous” by Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, “That Bih” by Qveen Herby, “Malibu,” and a number of other videos. Nikita published the music video for her song “Dick” in September of 2021. The track was met with a lot of positive feedback from well-known rappers.

Nikita Dragun Net Worth

According to the reports, Nikita Dragun’s wealth will be close to three million dollars in the United States by the year 2022. She is one of the most well-known personalities in the United States in terms of both social media and the music industry. Her appearances in viral web series and music videos are mostly responsible for her rise to fame. She had aspirations of becoming a top model, and it appears that she will be included on the list of top stars in the next year.

Because she has more than 3.6 million subscribers, she is one of the most popular content creators on YouTube. The majority of the content on her channel consists of cosmetics tutorials, challenges, and vlogs, and it’s also where she generates a respectable amount of money. Nikita’s fame and fortune have continued to rise since she became a viral sensation on social media.

How Much Does She Get Paid Each Month?

Nikita Dragun has a monthly income that is greater than $45,000. She stays busy and interested by participating in a variety of projects, such as modeling, commercials, brand endorsements, and paid promotions. Nikita Dragun brings in an annual salary of about half a million dollars.

Nikita Dragun Car

Nikita Dragun is an avid enthusiast when it comes to high-priced automobiles. Let’s take a peek at her pricey automobile collection, shall we? She is the proud owner of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which has an estimated value of 507,300 dollars. Additionally, Nikita Dragun is the proud owner of a hot pink Corvette, which is widely regarded as her favorite vehicle and is estimated to have set her back approximately $67,495 in total.

Nikita Dragun Endorsement

After achieving viral success on social media, Nikita Dragun was quickly sought out by numerous companies as a spokesperson for the promotion of their wares. On her social media sites, Nikita promotes a significant number of the most lucrative brands. For instance, she has endorsed the Androgyny makeup brand that was created by Jeffree Star.

In March, Nikita Dragun also launched a makeup collection under the brand name Dragun Beauty (2019). This entire collection of cosmetics is cruelty-free and does not include any items that are derived from animals in any way. In the realm of skincare, she recommends Shea Moisture and Nip+Fab.

Nikita Dragun House

Nikita Dragun is one of the most successful people in the United States when it comes to social media and YouTube. She has a luxurious lifestyle and currently resides in a pricey home located in one of the most desirable communities in Los Angeles. Nikita is also the owner of several very pricey residences throughout the nation.

