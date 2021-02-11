NFL Films chooses not to release transfer audio between Tom Brady and Tyrone Mathew

USA Today Sports

Something happened between the Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady And the protection of chiefs Tyrant Matthew Super Bowl L.V. Something captured on NFL Films microphones. NFL Films does not reveal anything.

For a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL’s in-production company will not release the content of the transaction between Brady and Matthew. As the source explained it, NFL Films usually do not reveal audio of such fights between players.

“He He called me that I would never say that again But yes, all the media will let me throw myself under the bus as if I did something or said something to him, ”Matthew said in a tweet. It sparked speculation from some that Brady used a broth or something else.

Michael Irwin, who listened to the audio, said on Rich Eisen’s show No slanders were used. As the evidence explains it to PFT, the Brady-Matthew exchange is nothing more than the usual slander heard throughout any NFL game.

It is a shame that NFL Films does not release audio with independent news value, as the connection between Brady and Matthew has raised a flag against Matthew. It is also unfortunate that the NFL Films player does not adapt to the audio of fights.

And then again, given Audio of NHL players It comes to light from time to time, it’s better not to do NFL.