New York Post for Donald Trump: Stop the madness

“Mr. President … Stop Insanity” Read the front page of a popular newspaper for foreign headlines. “You lost the election – here’s how to preserve your heritage.”

“Mr. President, it is time to end this dark fight,” the Post’s editorial board wrote. “You are encouraging an anti-democratic conspiracy.”

Fox News, which owns Murdoch’s Fox Corp., acknowledged that Biden had been elected president, although its mainstay hosts supported Trump’s refusal.

In the post, High Murdoch Lieutenant Cole Allen confirmed that he will retire from the paper in 2021. Allen was instrumental in pushing the post in the pro-Trump direction. For example, last summer, CNN reported that Allen ordered Trump to delete a story on sexual harassment charges.

But the new editorial was notable for its sharp rejection of Trump’s misinformation campaign about the election results and the multifaceted, active efforts to stay in power.

The Post criticized Trump for undermining his election results, saying his legal team had found nothing to confirm the widespread election fraud that would have soaked the measurements in favor of Biden. The newspaper called Trump’s election lawyer Sidney Powell “crazy,” and said it was a betrayal of former Trump NSA director Michael Flynn’s opinion that Trump should impose martial law.

“Mr. President, we understand that you are angry at what you have lost, but it’s devastating to continue on this road. . “

The editorial stressed that Trump should spend the rest of his days fighting for Republicans to win Senate elections in Georgia so that Democrats do not gain control of both chambers of the legislature. The Post noted that Democrats could go beyond blocking laws and regulations that Republicans hate, threatening the legacy of a Democratic Senate president. The Post argued that Republicans would lick their wounds and listen to Trump less.

“Democrats will try to write you a timeline, frankly, you help them do that,” the editorial wrote. “King Lear of Mar-e-Lago talks about corruption in the world.”

“If you force yourself to spend your last days in office, threatening to burn it all down, you will remember it. Not as a revolutionary, but as a rival anarchist.”