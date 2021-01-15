New York Jets hire Robert Saleh as coach

FLORAM PARK, NJ – The New York Jets, one of the worst seasons in licensing history, announced Thursday night that the team has reached an agreement in principle with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their next head coach.

League sources told ESPN’s Adam Schaefer that the deal is for five years.

Saleh, 41, who was almost interviewed last Friday, quickly established himself as the Jets’ leading runner. On Tuesday, he flew to New Jersey for a second interview. On Thursday, the Jets ended a second interview with Tennessee Titans attack coordinator Arthur Smith. At the time, the Jets were having internal discussions and decided to give Saleh a chance, a source said.

There was a lot of competition for Saleh, who received interview requests from six of the seven teams in the NFL leadership training market.

Saleh expects 49 people to pass on to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Loughlor’s brother – sports coordinator Mike Loughlor, with him as his attack coordinator, sources told Schaefer.

Saleh replaced Adam Case, who went 9-23, and was eliminated immediately after the 2020 season.

Saleh is considered an enthusiastic, energetic coach. After two tough seasons under Case the Jets loved those qualities, and its personality provoked some players. The owner sought to find a “CEO” coach who could promote the organization and create a successful culture.

General Manager Joe Douglas, who led the Jets’ search, had no prior experience working with Saleh. At the beginning of the process, Douglas said he was looking for a “better partner” with strong leadership and communication skills.

Saleh spent four seasons as the 49ers’ co-ordinator, where he helped keep the 32nd-ranked defense (yards allowed) and the top-5 division for the past two seasons. Despite numerous injuries, Saleh led the way in defense yards and ranked 17th in 2020.

Prior to San Francisco, Saleh worked as a defensive assistant with Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. In planning and personality, he is closely associated with Seattle coach Pete Carroll.

Nine known candidates were interviewed for the job, eight of whom are current NFL aides. Marvin Lewis, the former Cincinnati Bengals coach, is currently the state defense co-coordinator for Arizona.

Saleh has a 2-14 team that ranks 32nd and 24th in total offense and defense, respectively. The Jets own the league’s longest playoff drought (10 years) and have not released a successful season since 2015.

In the quarterback he faces a big decision because the Jets have to decide whether to stick. Sam Dornold – The NFL’s lowest evaluator – or draft an alternative to him. Douglas has the final opinion, but said there will be significant input to the coach.

Evidence for improvement will be available to Saleh. The Jets have two first-round selections in 2021 (second and 23 overall) and they have a $ 71 million salary cap space, according to Overtecab. They also have two first-round selections in 2022.

The list needs to be improved at almost every level. The Jets do not have a player with Pro Bowl experience, and they have only two players under contract, and they are considered construction blocks – defensive defense Quinn Williams and left defense Maggie Pecton.

Saleh grew up in Dearborn, Michigan, and attended the University of Northern Michigan, where he graduated in 2002 with a degree in finance.