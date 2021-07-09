New York floods affected by Elsa approach | The world

Several subway stations in the United States and New York were flooded, and major roads had to be blocked ahead of Hurricane Elsa, threatening to cause fresh flooding this Friday (9).
According to the U.S. Meteorological Service (NWS), 50 to 100 millimeters of water fell during a series of storms in New York and the region on Thursday afternoon (8).
Subway passengers posted videos on the social networks of the flooded stations (Watch the video above). In one of them, people were in the water up to the waist trying to reach the platforms.
Sarah Feinberg, executive chairwoman of the MDA (New York Public Transportation Authority), acknowledged that Lines 1 and A experienced "massive flooding at stations" Thursday night.
Some major roads — especially in the Bronx — were temporarily closed, causing traffic problems during travel times.
July 8, 2021 A person walks through wetlands near the 157th St. Tunnel Station in New York, USA – Photo: Stephen Smith / Reuters
New York Street Flood, USA, July 8, 2021 – Photo: Instagram Reproduction via Reuters
People walk down a flooded street in Yonkers, New York, USA – Photo: Tripartite weather via Reuters
The NWS warned of fresh flooding until this Friday morningWith the arrival of Hurricane Elsa, heavy rain is expected.
The storm has passed Through the Caribbean and Florida, it did not cause further damage.
