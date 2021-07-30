Never Have I Ever Season 3: Netflix Renewal Updates! Release Date? Here’s What We Know

Available since July 15 on Netflix, season 2 of Never Have I Ever is unanimous on the platform. Viewers are already wondering if a season 3 is to be expected.

TOP TEEN SERIES ON NETFLIX

13 Reasons Why, Riverdale, Outer Banks, or even Elite. Teen shows are on the rise on Netflix. Indeed, the video-on-demand service has clearly understood the interest of viewers for youth achievements.

So much so that Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher couldn’t stay on the sidelines. The two directors have therefore chosen to embark on the adventure. And this, through a comedy series. Never Have I Ever tells the story of Devi, a somewhat strange teenager who seeks new experiences. A good student, she will then begin a tumultuous relationship with the handsome kid from high school.

But a whole other boy will also come to charm the young girl. So much so that a love triangle will gradually settle down. Team Paxton or Team Ben, Fabiola, and Eleanor’s best friend will have to make a choice. Far from wanting to eject one, the student will then make a big decision. In season 2 available since July 15 on Netflix, she will try to lead a double life.

On the verge of leaving the United States, she then seems to think that she is not risking anything. But his actions will inevitably have consequences. Especially when his mother announces the end of his project to join India. One fine day, the two boys then discover the deception. Devi will be abandoned. Wanting to play with fire, she then becomes the stuffing turkey.

But all’s well that ends well. At the end of the Netflix series, Paxton finally realizes he’s in love with the teenager. But at the same time, Ben, who had definitely put an end to her, has a revelation.

A SEASON 3 ALREADY IN PROGRESS?

The end of season 2 of Never Have I Ever available on Netflix then suggested that a 3rd adventure could indeed be achieved. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan told Entertainment Weekly:

“It will be interesting to see what happens next. I have no idea, as she is happy with Paxton and the fact that their relationship is official. But of course, as Ben will obviously remain in the game…”

And to continue: “It has been his dream throughout the series. On the first day, she said, “We must have boyfriends. That’s all she wanted. And now she has one. And besides, he’s the most popular boy in school.”

But that’s not all! The actress then asks herself “how is it going to be?” Will it be what she had always imagined or will it be more complicated? And it will probably be much more!

“And there are still things to explore in terms of sex, for example. On the fact of being a nerd who has very little experience dating a much more experienced guy…” To be continued on Netflix.

