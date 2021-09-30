Netflix Trese: Review, cast, plot, and trailer

Based on the Filipino novel Trese the same name created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisim is an anime horror from japan produced by base entertainment. Seeing the success of anime on Netflix such as Seis Manos and baki.

Netflix premiered Trese on June 10, 2021, in the united states. On 11 June 2021 is was premiered in the world.

Trese is a scary, ominous, and thriller-horror having a lot of actionand screenplay it has capitulated audiences from all over the world.

The release featured six episodes covering storylines from the comic’s first three volumes. The show was released in three languages, Filipino, English, and Japanese; with each version having its own set of cast.

J-horror has garnered its own global popularity, resulting in Hollywood’s own efforts to remake J-horror movies such as The Ring and The Grudge. Surely, the combination of anime and horror is a formula with profitable and critical potential.

Trese Cast

Shay Mitchell

Liza SoberanoJon

Jon Briones

Darren Criss

Manny Jacinto

Dante Basco

Nicole Scherzinger

Trese Plot

Set in Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

The story follows Alexandra Trese (Liza Soberano in the original Filipino, Shay Mitchell in the English dub) as she navigates the supernatural and criminal underworld of Manila. The show, which includes ghosts, vampires, witches, and demons, premiered on Netflix on June 10.

In each episode, Alexandra and her team work together to solve seemingly disparate crimes, such as the sacrificial murder of the famous White Lady ghost of Balete Drive. It’s a strange premise that garners its own questions, but it’s Alexandra’s job to find the answers. “The bigger question,” she says looking over the dormant specter of the White Lady, “is who would want to kill a ghost and why?” Such is the mystical, magical, and horrifying world of Trese.

A healer-warrior who serves as a protector of humanity from supernatural beings from the underworld. Soberano, more known for doing live-action roles, was initially hesitant on doing the role of Alexandra remarking that “voice acting is a different game from acting”. In contrast to dubbing her own films and commercials, Soberano added that she had to portray a “new character” instead of being her own “natural self”.

Shay Mitchell on her part described her role in the English dub as “super fun, but intense”. Mitchell also had to recite some lines in Filipino, a language she has said to be familiar with but not fluent with. She worked with a dialect coach prior to each voice-over session via Zoom

Rudolf Baldonado coached Soberano to modulate and lower the pitch of her voice for her role. She also had to work on her accent when speaking Filipino for her role. Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola also voices Alexandra’s younger self. Meanwhile, Satomi Kobayashi dubs Alexandra’s younger self in Japanese.

Trese Review

According to rotten tomatoes, 73% audience liked the show.

Panos Kotzathanasis of Asian Movie Pulse said Show here is very little not to like in “Trese”, which emerges as a series that is artful, entertaining through the combination of crime and supernatural horror, and contextually intriguing through its many comments.

James Hanton said Brings traditional folklore and life to the small screen with confidence, style, and buckets upon buckets of blood… a triumphantly original and polished horror-action series.

Its rating is 7.1/10 · IMDb Rating

Hence, Trese is a worth watching horror-thriller amine