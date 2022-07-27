Netflix Spanish TV Shows to Watch 2022

Sometimes, all you need is a little bit of Spanish in your life. And what better way to get your fill than by watching some of the best Spanish TV shows on Netflix? From dramas and comedies to reality shows and kids’ programs, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you’re looking to brush up on your language skills or just want to enjoy some good old-fashioned entertainment, these are the shows that should be a part of your TV streaming. Let’s begin!

La Casa de las Flores (The House of Flowers)

This dark comedy follows the dysfunctional De la Mora family, who own and operate a prestigious flower shop in Mexico City. Despite their picturesque exterior, the family is anything but perfect, and they’re constantly dealing with scandal, heartbreak, and plenty of drama. The show’s first season is available on Netflix, beginning with the suicide of the father’s mistress at his own party.

Club de Cuervos (Club of Crows)

If you’re looking for a sports-themed show, then you’ll want to check out Club de Cuervos. The series follows a Mexican soccer team, the Cuervos of Nuevo Toledo, as they navigate the ups and downs of the competitive world of professional sports. With plenty of action, humor, and heart, it’s a must-watch for any sports fan.

Vis a Vis (Locked Up)

This Spanish thriller series is set in a women’s prison and follows the story of Macarena Ferreiro, a young woman who is sentenced to seven years behind bars for financial crimes. While in prison, she must contend with the dangerous and often brutal world of life on the inside.

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)

It might’ve been impossible for you not to see this series, but it’s still worthy of a spot on this list. The show follows a group of criminals as they attempt to pull off the biggest heist in history, robbing the Royal Mint of Spain. While it’s not entirely in Spanish (there are some English and Japanese characters), the majority of the show is spoken in Spanish, and it’s definitely worth a watch.

Élite (Elite)

This show is all about the students of an elite private school in Spain and the murder of one of their own. Élite follows a group of rich kids as they try to solve the mystery while also dealing with the scandal and drama that comes with being part of the privileged class—the first season aired on 2018 Netflix. It currently has four seasons.

Control Z

If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, then you’ll want to check out Control Z. The show is set in Mexico and follows a group of high school students as they try to solve the mystery of who is behind a series of leaks that have exposed all of their secrets. With plenty of twists and turns, it’s a must-watch for any fan of suspenseful television.

La Reina Del Sur (The Queen of South)

This show is based on the novel of the same name by Arturo Pérez-Reverte and follows the story of Teresa Mendoza, a woman who goes from being a simple girl from Mexico to one of the most powerful drug lords in all of South America.

Las Chicas del Cable (Cable Girls)

This show is set in the 1920s and follows a group of women who work at a telephone company in Madrid. The series explores the challenges they face as they navigate the changing world around them, including the obstacles that come with being a woman in a male-dominated field. All six seasons are currently available on Netflix.

Narcos

This show needs no introduction. Narcos chronicles the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious drug lords in history, and the DEA agents who attempt to bring him down. While it’s not entirely in Spanish (there are some English-speaking characters), the majority of the show is spoken in Spanish, and it’s definitely worth a watch.

Sky Rojo (Red Sky)

This show is a Netflix original series that follows the story of three prostitutes who go on the run after one of them kills their pimps. With plenty of action, suspense, and humor, it’s a must-watch for any fan of crime thrillers.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the great Spanish-language shows that are currently available on Netflix. So whether you’re looking for a suspenseful thriller, a heart-warming drama, or a funny sitcom, there’s sure to be a show on this list that’s perfect for you.