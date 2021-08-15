Netflix Confirmed 365 Days 2 Release Date, Cast : Filming Has Begun

Whenever we heard Erotic Romantic Drama the first name that came to our mind is “ 365 Days” the filming was released in 2020 for the first time. The directors of the movie are Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes. 365 Days aka 365 Dni is based on the great novel by Blanka Lipinska.

The leading roles were played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel and Michele Morrone have played the role of Don Massimo Torricelli. Soon after its release, it became the most-watched movie on Netflix. People have showered immense love that two sequels are under production. It was also criticized by many people in the name of sexual violence but still, the number of fans is quite huge. It was launched for the first time during the lockdown and helped Netflix to gain huge subscriptions.



So now the production of another sequel of “365 days” has begun. It will hit your screens super soon. The first season was loved by many people because of its mind-blowing graphics and sexual scenes. It already raised the bar for its upcoming sequel and now the expectation of the public is quite high.

So let us calm all your questions. Here in this article, we tried to gather as much information as we can. From its current status to its upcoming cast.

Current status of 365 Days 2

It was reported from the official sources that the filming has begun with full power and joy. The shooting was started on 29 June 2021 in Poland. So yes we are just a few steps away from the most-awaited Netflix sequel.



When it will land on our screens?

As we know that production of the movie 365 days 2 is in progress and they are heading at a good speed. We can expect the sequel in the year 2022. There is no official information about its release date. Netflix had kept it a secret. If everything goes well without any hindrance like COVID 19 we can expect the movie in early 2022. Hope that Netflix reveals the dates soon.

Who will be seen in 365 Days Sequel?

A lot of secrets still need to be revealed. The production is going on but there is no hint who is going to be a member of the cast. We can assure you that three main characters will come back laura Biel, Don Massimo, Olga will be reprised by Anna Maria, Michele Morrone, and Magdalena Lamparaska respectively. For more information, you need to make sure to follow us regularly.



We know that this is the most-awaited sequel. When it was released in 2020 it captured the attention of the public and due to this movie, the number of subscriptions also raised. Two sequels are on their way the titles are 365 days 2 and 365 days 3 with your favorite cast members in them. So we suggest you stay excited we will keep updating you with all the latest details regarding 365 days sequel.