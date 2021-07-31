Netflix 2021: All The Upcoming New Shows And Seasons

Binging and watching Netflix is the new normal. Before the pandemic people used to go to their work daily so they hardly get time to watch their favorite shows. But now most of the officials are working from home so they have spare time with them. They can enjoy their favorite shows right on the date of the release. In this kind of situation, it is crucial to have a detailed list of new shows and seasons which are going to hit your screens.



2020 was a stressful year for everyone, everyone was fighting for their well-being. Now the things are coming back to normal. Numerous marvelous shows are coming in 2021 on Netflix. Already a lot of epic shows aired till now and the long list is still yet to be released.



In July 2021, things were on their path and we have witnessed many shows coming back that were delayed due to pandemics. We have seen Outer Bank season 2, atypical season 4, Virgin River season 3, Never Have I Ever Season 2, and a lot more.



This is not the end but it’s just the beginning. Netflix is further coming with YOU season 3, Sex Education season3, Money Heist Season 5, and more. It had made sure that your weekends are fully packed with Netflix’s new releases.



If you want a compiled list of what is coming on your way then you have landed at the correct place keep on reading you will get a list.



Number one on the list is OUTER BANKS SEASON 2 which is released on July 30, 2021. The first season was all about teen drama and now it came back. I am sure that this is going to be the show of the summer but it has to face high competition with Outer Bank season 2, atypical season 4, Virgin River season 3, Never Have I Ever Season 2.



The next one on our list is SEX EDUCATION SEASON 3. It will release on September 17, 2021. Earlier the release of this show was expected in January 2021 but it got delayed and now also you have to wait till September. There is no trailer till now as soon as it will come we will inform you.



The third one is OZARK SEASON 4. When season 3 was released it became the most loved show on Netflix. Later in 2020, they had announced that season 4 is confirmed and it will be the last season. The first seven seasons of this series will be released in late 2020 and the rest will be released in 2021.



The next on and in know you are eagerly waiting for this name to pop up. So yes MONEY HEIST SEASON 5 is all set to release. It will be its final season and there will be two volumes one will release on September 3, 2020, and the second volume will release in December. So are you ready for the next big heist with lots of emotional drama?



The next one on the list is STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4. The production is still going on and it will wrap in August 2021, after that, a lot of post-production work is required in stranger things so it will come out in early 2022.



The last one on the list is WITCHER SEASON 2. The shooting wrapped in April 2021 and now it will release on December 17, 2021. So your Christmas is going to be fun with this amazing series.



All the above-mentioned shows are the most-watched in the history of Netflix and now they are ready to entertain you with extra thrill, adventure, excitement, and many more.