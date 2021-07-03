Nearly 200 companies targeted by cyber attacks in the United States

In a news release on Friday on the Rentid platform online forum, Huntrus Labs pointed out that "about 200 companies" were targeted by this cyberdock, regardless of the size or nature of the targeted companies.

Based on the "computer models, recovery notes" and the web address used, the computer security company affiliate with a group of hackers known as Revel or Sodinogip "claimed to be behind these intrusions."

For its part, the Casey Group said in a statement on its website that it was "investigating possible attacks against VSA (software ') that seem to be limited to a small number of customers" and that it had shut down some servers. "As a precaution".

The panel said it was "investigating the source of the problem" and asked all customers to shut down the servers where the "software" was placed.

The U.S. Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Corporation (CISA) said on its website that it was taking action to "understand and address the latest attack" against Cassia's VSA software and the many management service providers that use it.

The CISA further outlined that software-linked "encourages companies to follow Ghazia's advice, including immediately following procedures for shutting down servers."

Cyber ​​ransomware attacks use security holes in companies or individuals to encrypt and lock computer systems and steal data, requiring a ransom to open them.

In early June, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) blamed the group for the computer attack on Brazilian beef company JBS, which paralyzed the group's operations in North America and Australia for several days.

In recent months, the United States has been targeting waves of cyber-attacks that have affected large corporations such as JPS and the pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline, as well as local authorities and hospitals.

U.S. officials have blamed Russian-based hacker groups for many of the attacks.