Natti Natasha Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Bring in Each Year?

A singer and composer originally from the Dominican Republic, Natti Natasha has accumulated a net worth of one million dollars in the United States as of the year 2022. Her most successful tracks include “Dutty Love” and “Criminal,” both of which peaked at number one on a variety of singles charts in the United States. She is most recognized for these songs.

It was Natasha’s collaboration on the song “Criminal” with the rapper Ozuna that brought her a lot of notice. On YouTube, people have listened to or seen the song more than 2.3 billion times. The success of her songs “Crazy in Love” and “Amantes de Una Noche” attracted even more attention to her.

Don Omar, a Puerto Rican singer, took note of Natti almost immediately when she began releasing music of her own. After that, she became a recording artist under his label, which is known as Orfanato Music Group. The song “All About Me” was Natasha’s first release on an extended play, which came out on March 28, 2012. Her debut studio album, Illuminati, was finally published in early 2019 via Sony Music Latin and Pina Records.

Natti Natasha Early Life

Natali Alexandra Gutiérez Batista was born on December 10th, 1986 in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros, which is located in the province of Santiago in the Dominican Republic. Her full name is Natali Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista. Her mother and father are both originally from the Dominican Republic, and Alejandro Gutierrez and Sarah Batista were her primary caregivers throughout her childhood.

Natasha and her sister, the identity of whom is unknown to the general world, shared their childhood together. As she got older, she developed an appreciation for music and began writing and recording her own songs as a hobby. At the age of seven, she enrolled herself at the School of Fine Arts in Santiago, Chile, and immediately started taking singing lessons.

Artists such as Bob Marley, Jerry Rivera, and Lauryn Hill had a significant influence on her beginning at a very impressionable age. She decided to pursue her interest in music more seriously and went to the Bronx in order to work as a musician in the hopes of supporting herself financially. There, singer Don Omar discovered her and invited her to join the Orfanato Music Group roster as a recording artist.

In addition to that, she once held the position of engineer at a cosmetics manufacturing company. After she turned 18, she began penning her own songs and recording them in her home studio. In addition to that, she started performing in musical concerts. She recruited some of her other close pals and formed a band that they dubbed D’style.

Natti Natasha Career

Natali Alexandra Gutiérez Batista was born on December 10th, 1986 in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros, which is located in the province of Santiago in the Dominican Republic. Her full name is Natali Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista. Her mother and father are both originally from the Dominican Republic, and Alejandro Gutierrez and Sarah Batista were her primary caregivers throughout her childhood.

Natasha and her sister, the identity of whom is unknown to the general world, shared their childhood together. As she got older, she developed an appreciation for music and began writing and recording her own songs as a hobby. At the age of seven, she enrolled herself at the School of Fine Arts in Santiago, Chile, and immediately started taking singing lessons.

Artists such as Bob Marley, Jerry Rivera, and Lauryn Hill had a significant influence on her beginning at a very impressionable age. She decided to pursue her interest in music more seriously and went to the Bronx in order to work as a musician in the hopes of supporting herself financially. There, singer Don Omar discovered her and invited her to join the Orfanato Music Group roster as a recording artist.

In addition to that, she once held the position of engineer at a cosmetics manufacturing company. After she turned 18, she began penning her own songs and recording them in her home studio. In addition to that, she started performing in musical concerts. She recruited some of her other close pals and formed a band that they dubbed D’style.

Natti Natasha’s Net Worth

It is estimated that Natti Natasha has a net worth of close to one million dollars as of the year 2022. She initially came to widespread attention when she worked with the reggaeton musician Ozuna on the song “Criminal.” The music video for the song was a big success, and the song itself became a worldwide phenomenon. It had 58 million views as of March 2018, making it the 58th most popular video on YouTube.

In addition, she was awarded the title of Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female, at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. She also won Premios Lo Nuestro for the songs “Sin Pijama,” “Quien Sabe,” and “Justicia,” as well as the Tu Musica Urban Awards for the song “ILuminatti” in the category of Best Female Album.

How Much Money Does She Bring in Each Year?

Her main source of income comes from the music industry, which includes selling albums, working with other artists, playing live shows, and making money from her YouTube channel.

Natasha’s YouTube channel, which has more than 11.5 million subscribers, brings in a good amount of money for her. Natti Natasha makes about $400,000 a year.

Natti Natasha’s Personal Life

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, who were both founders of Pina Records, became engaged in February 2021 after dating for a considerable amount of time.

Read More:

During the same concert, Natasha also announced to the audience that she and Raphy Pina were going to have their first child together. This announcement was made during the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro event. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vida Isabelle, into the world in May of 2021.

Conclusion

All right, everyone, we’ve reached the end of this piece. If you thought the segment in which we discussed Natti Natasha’s money and her life story was interesting, please share it with the people you know. The next step is to simply share this helpful information with your circle of friends and on social media with anyone who has an interest in learning about the lifestyles of their favorite models and the amounts of money they have.

If you share the entirety of this post with the groups that you belong to on social media, it will inspire us to write you an entertaining message. In addition, please let us know in the comments section below if you have any major issues with this post. We enjoy reading what you have to say, and when you respond to us, you can expect a lengthy and in-depth response from us. Thanks.