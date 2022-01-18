Narcos Mexico Season 4 -will It Ever Going to Happen? All Details Is Here

It is much more apparent in Narcos: Mexico that the series has taken a more anthological turn since Season 3, when it shifted away from its primary emphasis on Pablo Escobar.

As a result, the fourth season of the series is a breath of fresh air, with a new era (the early 1980s), new country, new cartel, and new narcos, all of whom are focused on a particular group of characters, this time in the form of Diego Luna’s Miguel ngel Félix Gallardo and Michael Pea’s Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena, respectively.

It’s also worth noting that Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash) will appear in the film as James Kuykendal, a member of a new squad of Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Colombian law enforcement officers.

The Narcos Season 4 Trailer

According to the hyped tagline, “The Birth of Mexico’s Drug War,” the latest Narcos: Mexico teaser does exactly that. Indeed, the new teaser concentrates on the fact that this season is a prequel, as well as the time period in which it takes place, which is the early 1980s.

If you’re one of those individuals who have an Al Pacino Scarface poster hanging on their wall, the odds are good that you’ll like the complementing tone and visuals of Narcos: Mexico as much as I did.

A teaser trailer for Narcos: Mexico has been released, previewing some of the intense action that will be shown to fans.

When Will Narcos Season 4 Be Released?

It is scheduled to air on Netflix on November 16th as Narcos: Mexico (also known as Narcos Season 4).

The Cast of Nacros Season 4

In addition to Michael Pea (Crash, Ant-Man), Diego Luna (Rogue One, Y Tu Mamá También) will be among the new generation of powerful actors.

The cast includes actors such as Clark Freeman, Alyssa Diaz, Jackie Earle Haley, Mark Kubr, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Joaqun Cosio, Mike Doyle, and Jorge Jimenez, as well as a number of well-known faces.

We were always aware that we would make it to Mexico at some point, showrunner Eric Newman revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

A crucial team comprising myself and the folks I truly trust and work very closely with — [director] Andi Baiz, [co-creators] Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro — has been debating how to make the greatest transfer to Mexico as soon as possible, maybe as early as season two.

We chose the Guadalajara cartel because it marks the foundation of the current Mexican drug trade, which is what we were looking for. “It makes logical to start from the beginning.”

Moreover, Newman stated that “the plan was always to wrap up the Colombian tale and all the characters that we’d grown to love there, and then start over from scratch in Mexico.”

When it comes to Pedro Pascal, the answer to whether we’ve seen the last of him can only be described as a fuzzy one: “it depends.” In my opinion, he hasn’t decided whether he wants to come back yet, so I’d like to believe that.

“It is, after all, an overlapping world – the Mexicans conducted a lot of business with the Colombians,” Newman said, but he would not say if Pascal will be returning or not, simply stating that season 4 is “not about him.”

Synopsis of Narcos, Mexico’s Fourth Season

As previously stated, there are no plans for a fourth season, and as a result, there is no official description available.

Despite the fact that we won’t be seeing any new episodes of the Narcos franchise anytime soon, we believe there is a strong potential that we will see a new spinoff in the future. There are still a plethora of stories to be told regarding the international drug trade.

The drug trade in another country may be the subject of the upcoming series, who knows. However, we’ll have to wait and see what the Narcos writers and Netflix decide in the meantime. Stay tuned for more Narcos news and coverage as it becomes available.

