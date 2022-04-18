Narcos Mexico Season 3: When Did Narcos Mexico Season 3 Came Out?

In the second season of Narcos: Mexico, Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) was captured and thrown in jail for the murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena (Michael Pea).

Former showrunner Eric Newman commented on the final moment between Gallardo and Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy): “What I think is incredibly unique about this show [is that] at that point in the season, they’re no longer adversaries.”

It’s over, and both of them have lost. They both went into this thing with a lot of naivety, and neither of them received what they wanted. ‘I’m going down [to Mexico] and getting justice,’ Walt thinks.

That’s all there is to it. We’re going down there to kick some ass, and we’re going to win. Netflix has stated that Narcos: Mexico Season 3 will premiere on October 28th, 2020. Let’s learn everything there is to know about the third season of Narcos: Mexico.

What Happened at the End of Season 2 and What Season 3 Is About?

Gallardo was imprisoned, isolated from his family and closest allies, as Mexico faced a new, more violent landscape, as he grew increasingly certain that he was untouchable both by the Mexican and US governments — not to mention the burgeoning, warring factions within the cartels.

The conclusion also established the roots of the Tijuana Cartel, the Sinaloa Cartel, and the Juárez Cartel as Mexico’s government tightened its grip on drug traffickers in exchange for a chance to join NAFTA.

Meanwhile, DEA agents Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) and Gallardo got into a heated argument that seemed to be setting the stage for an even bloodier toll in the US war on narcotics and traffickers.

Season 3 will take place in the 1990s, during the height of the globalization of the pharmaceutical industry. Following the disintegration of Felix’s empire, the new episodes will focus on the cartels that arose to fill the power vacuum left in its wake, as well as the new generation of Mexican kingpins that ushered them in.

Behind The Scenes Changes

Eric Newman has been in charge of the Narcos world for five seasons. Both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico has the executive producer as showrunner. However, he’ll hand over the reins to co-creator Carlo Bernard for the third edition of the spinoff.

“I am grateful for my five years as the showrunner of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico,” Newman stated in a statement. Carlo Bernard was the first person I spoke to about this project over ten years ago, and I am thrilled to entrust the direction of Narcos: Mexico season 3 to his skilled hands.”

A familiar face will also be welcomed by the creative team. Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar on Narcos, will direct two episodes of the upcoming season alongside Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, and Amat Escalante, among others.

When Did Narcos’ 3rd Season Premiere?

Netflix announced in September that season 3 of Narcos: Mexico was premiered on November 5th, after a lengthy delay. The sitcom began filming just before the epidemic halted global production, but was forced to halt production due to the outbreak.

A New Narrator Was Included In The Trailer

Narcos is narrated by an outsider who deciphers the cartel’s movements and organizing principles in each season. DEA agents Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, and Scoot McNairy have narrated previous seasons. Our next narrator is introduced in the first teaser trailer, and she defies expectations.

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Has a New Showrunner And a Missing Actor

One of the big reveals for Narcos: Mexico season 3 was that the showrunner would be replaced for the third season. For the third season, Carlo Bernard will take over full show running duties from Eric Newman.

Carlo has been a part of the show for all five seasons and should be able to pick up just where he left off. Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of Narcos, will direct two episodes in the third season.

Season 3 will also feature the following directors:

• Andrés Baiz is a writer.

• Alejandra Marquez (Alejandra Marquez)

• Luis Ortega is a Mexican politician.

• Amat Escalante is a character in the film Amat Escalante.

Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico Has a New Cast

We learned of a handful of new characters being cast for Narcos: Mexico season 3 in July 2020, with cast members being revealed in November 2020.

We’ll go over each of the new characters who were eventually confirmed for the new season in the sections below:

• Luis Gerardo Méndez plays the role of Victor Tapia, “a Juarez detective with a moral problem who, despite his reservations about getting involved, is lured into the mystery of a series of gruesome killings.”

• Alberto Guerra plays the role of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, “an independent drug trafficker whose unassuming demeanor betrays the reality that he is discreetly one step ahead of everyone else”

• Luisa Rubino stars as Andrea Nuez, a “young, idealistic, and ambitious journalist whose desire to uncover corruption leads her to an even greater story than she expected.”

The following characters were also announced (although without character descriptions):

• Alejandro Furth in the role of Ramon Salgado

• Lorenzo Ferro in the role of Alex Hodoyan

• José Ziga in the role of General Rebollo

Arturo Beltran Leyva is played by Diego Calva.

• Dani is played by Kristen Lee Gutoskie.

• Beau Mirchoff in the role of Steve Sheridan

Conclusion

So far, the series has stayed mainly close to the events it is based on. The show does, however, state at the start of each episode that it is a dramatization of the events.

“This is a dramatization of genuine events. “However, for dramatic purposes, certain scenes, people, names, businesses, occurrences, locations, and events have been fictionalized,” the letter adds. As a result, it appears that certain liberties were taken.

The show’s depiction of the rigged general election in Mexico in 1988 was also heavily based on true events.

Several other events are mostly accurate, with some deviations from the actual timeline and presentation.