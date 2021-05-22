Nani was suspended for two games due to physical contact with The Ball – Referee (Video) (USA)

The Portuguese international from Orlando has been suspended for two games by the North American Football League (MLS) for having physical contact with a referee during a match against DC United.

The 34-year-old was only advised with a yellow card at the time, but when the MLS disciplinary committee later examined the images, the referee ruled that Nani should have been expelled and both games and fines were "unnecessary" physical contact.

Thus Nani will miss the games against Toronto and the New York Red Bulls.

Watch the video: