Da Aung San Suu Kyi, An official of his National League for Democracy said on Wednesday that the Myanmar civilian leader, who was ousted by the military in a conspiracy, had been charged with a vague violation of illegally importing at least 10 walkie-talkies. The offense is punishable by up to three years in prison.

The court detention order, dated to Monday, the day of the coup by officials of the ruling party in Myanmar, authorized the 15-day detention of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi. The document said soldiers searching for his villa in the capital, Naypyidaw, had returned various communications equipment brought into the country without proper paperwork.

It was a bizarre post-script for 48 hours in which the military placed the country’s most famous leader under house arrest and extinguished the hope that the Southeast Asian nation could one day function as a beacon of democracy in a world with a rising dictatorship.

The surprising use of walkie-talkies to justify locking the Nobel Peace Prize laureate strengthened the military’s interest in using its best strategy to neutralize its greatest political rival. The country’s ousted president is also facing jail time for allegedly violating the Corona virus.