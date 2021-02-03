Da Aung San Suu Kyi, An official of his National League for Democracy said on Wednesday that the Myanmar civilian leader, who was ousted by the military in a conspiracy, had been charged with a vague violation of illegally importing at least 10 walkie-talkies. The offense is punishable by up to three years in prison.
The court detention order, dated to Monday, the day of the coup by officials of the ruling party in Myanmar, authorized the 15-day detention of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi. The document said soldiers searching for his villa in the capital, Naypyidaw, had returned various communications equipment brought into the country without proper paperwork.
It was a bizarre post-script for 48 hours in which the military placed the country’s most famous leader under house arrest and extinguished the hope that the Southeast Asian nation could one day function as a beacon of democracy in a world with a rising dictatorship.
The surprising use of walkie-talkies to justify locking the Nobel Peace Prize laureate strengthened the military’s interest in using its best strategy to neutralize its greatest political rival. The country’s ousted president is also facing jail time for allegedly violating the Corona virus.
The coup was not seen by voters as an elected government that was seen by voters as the last defense against an army that had ruled the country for nearly five decades. During its five-year rule, the National League for Democracy received two outstanding mandates, most recently General elections last November.
As the advance progressed, the military sought out the familiar game book of dictatorship: suspending internet service, suspending flights and detaining its critics. Along with Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, she was surrounded by her most loyal ministers, Buddhist monks, writers, activists and even a filmmaker.
However, in the aftermath of the military’s seizure of power, some soldiers patrolled the streets. By Monday evening, Ms Aung San Suu Kyi had returned to her villa in Naypyidaw, rather than staying in one of the country’s most famous prisons. No more mass blockades, and the internet came back online.
Relative peace – which so far, it seemed, was largely a bloodless coup – prompted some in Myanmar to raise their voices of caution against the re-imposition of military rule. While some removed National League Democratic flags from outside their homes, others took part in small non-cooperation campaigns, smashing pots and pans or paying homage to their car horns to oppose the plot.
Dozens of workers on a mobile network went out to protest their employer’s military affiliation. Doctors at a hospital posed together, each with three fingers raising a salute from the “Hunger Games” pictures. The gesture has become a sign Pro-democracy protests in neighboring Thailand, Where rumors of a conspiracy have spread.
The indictment of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, who served under house arrest for a total of 15 years before the generals released her in 2010, echoes allegations of previous legal offenses. On one occasion, Ms Aung San Suu Kyi extended her lock as an American man swam up to her unannounced Lake Villa, thus violating the terms of her imprisonment.
But if such crimes seem absurd, they have real consequences. The military had a habit of marginalizing political rivals and critics for bitter crimes.
Along with Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, President Yu Mint, one of his political aides, was detained on Monday after a restraining order was issued for violating emergency corona virus regulations. U Kei Do, an official of the National League for Democracy, said he was accused of greeting a car full of supporters during last year’s election campaign season.
If convicted, Mr. Vin Mind could face up to three years in prison. Having a criminal record could prevent him from returning to the presidency.
On Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency private meeting on Myanmar and refused to issue a statement condemning the regime change; China and Russia opposed such a move.
In Washington, the State Department claimed that the acquisition of the military was, in fact, a conspiracy to seal some US foreign aid to the country.
The Myanmar army, known as the Tatmada, launched its first coup in 1962, a bloody exercise that led to nearly five decades of iron-clad direct rule. Mrs. The leading lights of the National League for Aung San Suu Kyi and her democracy were locked.
The commanders ordered the massacre of pro-democracy protesters and sent soldiers to expel members of ethnic minority groups from their lands. This ensured that the military would still control most of the economic and political spheres, even as the military junta began to give little space to a civilian administration.
Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her peaceful protest against the military, has been confirmed in the wake of a storm of rumors on Wednesday. In the afternoon, lawmakers from the National League for Democracy, despite keeping themselves in military custody, gave false information.
A rumor has it that he will be charged with high treason and the death penalty. Another resume said he was facing election fraud charges. No one would have guessed that the sin she committed included walkie-talkies.
The army chief’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. Senior General. E Ang Haling, Tatmada said it acted in the best interests of the citizens of Myanmar.
“In recent times, Myanmar’s Tatmada has been bringing to the people the quality mantra of ‘people are parents’,” the report said, adding that mass voter fraud in last November’s elections was a conspiracy.
The National League for National Democracy, which oversees the country’s election commission, has rejected Datmada’s accusation that voter manipulation has been misrepresented by the military’s proxy party.
On Wednesday, lawmakers from the National League for Democracy were detained inside military bases. They are Mr. They said they supported Vin Mint as president. They rejected the suggestion that they be relieved of their legislative duties. The National Assembly was to convene for the first time since the November election on the same day as the coup.
Lawmakers warned Tatmada to “stop the intervention.” A warning appeared two days late.