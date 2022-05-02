How Do I Repair My Phone’s Distorted Sound?

When the audio on your smartphone is distorted or inaudible, you’ll find it difficult — if not impossible — to hear notifications, listen to music, or make calls on a speakerphone. This issue has a number of hardware and software-related causes.

Small dust particles or debris accumulating on the phone’s speaker is one of the most typical reasons of the hardware issue. While the speaker is sophisticatedly engineered to counteract this audio problem caused by dust and particles, the phone’s speaker will most likely become damaged over time or simply wear out with heavy usage.

Aside from that, certain software issues can cause your phone’s audio quality to degrade, resulting in distorted audio. Among these concerns are enabling “Do not disturb” mode, outdated software, and using the device in headphone mode. In this piece, we’ll go over how to successfully correct distorted audio on a phone.

How do I fix the distorted sound on my phone?

Check your smartphone’s audio levels

Use this procedure without a headset to check the built-in speaker of the mobile device.

Press the volume up button at the side of your device and set it at the maximum

Individual volume levels can also be set using the volume sliders

To do so, press the side volume up or down button

Expand the volumes by tapping the drop-down button beside the slider

Issues with your phone’s software

If the software on your smartphone is out of current or has ceased working, the device may send the improper signals to its speaker, resulting in garbled phone calls. Fortunately, most software difficulties of this nature may be resolved by installing a software update or reinstalling the operating system.

Gently clean the speaker net

Your Android speaker net will gather dirt over time as a result of regular use. As a result, the phone’s capacity to play sound is hampered, resulting in distorted audio.

You can clean the speaker net by blowing air into it or using compressed air. Scrubbing it gently with a cotton swab or an old brush is one of the simplest and most efficient ways to clean it.

If your phone is wet, the speaker may be wet as well. It should be dried.

When your phone falls into water, it’s fairly typical for the speaker to be damaged. If you have this problem, dry the phone right away.

Place the gadget in a bowl of rice, blast hot air on it, or put it in a bag with moisture-proof packets to do so. Alternatively, go to Google Play and download the Speaker Cleaner app. This software generates a vibration that helps to unclog and shake dirt and water out of your speaker.

Restart or perform a hard reset on your phone.

Restarting your Android device is one of the simplest solutions to solve any problem. To do so, hold down the power/lock button for a few seconds before selecting the second option to reboot.

If the problem with your phone’s audio system still persists, perform a hard reset. By first backing up all of your phone’s data or using the Reset app settings option, you may accomplish this without losing any of your device’s data.

Open the Settings app > System > Reset options to do the latter. Tap Reset app preferences from this menu.

Disable the “Do not disturb” mode.

If you’re looking for ways to fix distorted audio on your phone, keep in mind that you might have accidentally enabled “Do not disturb” mode.

To go to the Quick Setting menu, swipe down the Home screen.

To turn off the mode, tap the “Do not disturb” symbol.

Open the Settings app > Sound to view your “Do not disturb” choices.

On Android, how do you test an ear speaker?

There are different ways to test your smartphone’s ear speaker depending on your phone’s maker and model. Here are two methods you can try out:

Use of a secret code

This code works for many Infinix, TECNO, and itel models.

On your phone’s dialer, type *#*#0289#*#*

This code allows you to carry out an audio test for your phone

If the audio works fine, you should hear a sound

Use of app

If the first method fails to work for your individual phone model, try the following:

Download the Speaker Tester & Cleaner app on Google Play

This software will automatically carry out an audio test on your phone to help detect any problems

When you can’t hear the music on your phone or observe any of the indicators listed above, it’s likely that your phone’s audio is malfunctioning. Fortunately, this article on how to fix distorted audio on a phone will assist you.

Wrapping Up

You may discover how to fix a broken speaker on a phone by reading the recommendations in this article. Audio issues on Android can be caused by a variety of factors.

Some of these difficulties are hardware-related, while others are software-related. In any event, this article on how to efficiently restore distorted audio on a phone covers the subject in depth.