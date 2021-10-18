“My Hero Academia” is a great anime series about a little kid named Izuku Midoriya, voiced by Daiki Yamashita, who merely wishes to become a superhero one day. The narrative is set in an universe where individuals obtain “Quirks,” which are superpowers that are different for each individual. Unfortunately for Izuku, he lacks a Quirk, but that doesn’t stop him from pursuing his goal, and he quickly finds himself on the road to fulfilling his ambition.

Izuku meets a mentor in the superhero All Might, portrayed by Kenta Miyake, who helps him train and be admitted into an elite hero school throughout the series. As he strives to protect his friends, allies, and innocents from the League of Villains and other adversaries, Izuku rapidly finds himself pitted against them.

“My Hero Academia” is adapted on the manga series of the same name written and drawn by Khei Horikoshi and produced by Bones animation company. The tv show is directed by Kenji Nagasaki and written by Ysuke Kuroda, with character design by Yoshihiko Umakoshi. “My Hero Academia” has had five seasons so far, with Season 6 just being confirmed.

How season 5 of My Hero Academia ended?

Hawks remains underground with the League of Villains, now known as the Paranormal Liberation Front, in My Hero Academia Season 5, Episode 25, The High, Deep Blue Sky. They try to fit the puzzle pieces together, but one is missing: Shigaraki’s sponsor, Dr. Ujiko, who conducts different experiments on Shigaraki in order to grant him the power of All For One.

Everything Might informed Midoriya all about the peculiarities that the previous holders of the One For All had and how each of their quirks had been handed on from one to the other, and UA Class A now had a showdown of the powers and talents they cultivated throughout their internships. The UA Class A parties and the Paranormal Liberation Front put an end to it when the students got a text message requesting a combined operation.

Will Kejni renew My Hero Academia for season 6?

Season 6 of My Hero Academia has been officially confirmed following the season 5 conclusion.

However, we do have a 15-second preview from the show’s official Twitter account, which shows the show’s darker undertones as it approaches the end of the ‘Rise of Villains’ arc. Season 6 of My Hero Academia will also adapt the manga’s Paranormal Liberation War Arc, which will pit our heroes – including Class 1-A – against the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army’s combined power. In the teaser above, their commander, Tomura Shigaraki, is seen battling series star Izuku.

Who will returning for season 6?

Season 6 of “My Hero Academia,” like the previous seasons, will focus on the main character Izuku, who is now a well-trained warrior who works alongside many other heroes. Katsuki Bakugo, a fellow hero who grew up with Izuku as a childhood friend turned bully before learning to respect and work with him, Ochaco Uraraka, a talented hero who has romantic feelings for Izuku but hasn’t revealed them, and Izuku’s friends and teammates Tenya Ida, Shoto Todoroki, and Eijiro Kirishima are among the other main characters. Katsuki has the power to generate explosions at command, while Ochaco can eliminate the influence of gravity from both living and non-living things by touching them.

Along with the aspiring heroes, “My Hero Academia” devotes a significant amount of time to professors such as All Might, with Eijiro Kirishima, also known as Eraser Head, as one of the students’ favorite mentors. Hizashi Yamada, a.k.a. Present Mic, Nezu, or Mr. Principal, and Nemuri Kayama, commonly known as Midnight, are two more instructors at the school. Of course, there are the “My Hero Academia” villains, lead by the formidable Tomura Shigaraki, who are joined by Dabi, Himiko Toga, Atsuhiro Sako, and others.

My Hero Academia: What will season 6 be about?

The Endeavor Agency and Meta Liberation Army plot arcs of the manga are covered in the fifth season of “My Hero Academia,” which leads into the Paranormal Liberation War arc in Season 6. The League of Villains, who have been a significant concern for the heroes for some time, is teaming forces with the Meta Liberation Army, a radical organization of superpowered individuals, to form the strong and destructive Paranormal Liberation Front, which is revealed during Season 5.

The gang is commanded by Tomura, who is rapidly gaining influence with the goal of capturing Izuku’s One for All Quirk. According to the Season 6 preview, there will be a huge fight between Izuku and Tomura, which has been developing for quite some time. To put an end to the menace, the heroes must band together and train hard so that they can finally beat Tomura and the Paranormal Liberation Front.

In Season 6, fans of the long-running series can expect more growth in the side storylines of “My Hero Academia,” with many crucial relationships strengthening in the middle of the chaos, while others reaching their breaking point and falling apart.

Release date of My Hero Academia season 6

Season 6 was revealed immediately after the final episode of the fifth season aired in Japan, teased by a voiceover in the closing minutes of the finale, which is good news for fans of “My Hero Academia” who were expecting for additional episodes following Season 5. The tale of Izuku and his pals as they face the increasing danger of the villains will be continued in the next season, which was further teased in a brief trailer discovered on the show’s official Twitter.

Unfortunately, there was no mention of a launch date for Season 6 of “My Hero Academia.” However, based on previous seasons’ release dates (Season 3 premiered in April 2018 and Season 4 in October 2019), Season 6 is expected to arrive in mid-to-late 2022, with GamesRadar estimating an October 2022 release date as a strong possibility. Season 5 was delayed significantly owing to the epidemic; thus, it took longer to air than previous seasons, but Season 6 is scheduled to air on schedule.

Is there any trailer of My Hero Academia season 6?

Unfortunately, there is no official trailer but we do have a 15seconds short video on the My Hero Academia’s official twitter account on 25th September, 2021. You can watch it from this link – https://twitter.com/heroaca_anime/status/1441688172342087682

