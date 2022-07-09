5 Multiplayer Tips and Tricks for Playing Call of Duty: Vanguard

Playing multiplayer games can be challenging due to the unending fights and constant threats to life. You must improve your gaming skills to play the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer. If you don’t, your experience won’t be worthwhile, and you’ll also worsen the experience for your teammates because of your shortcomings.

But don’t be too hard on yourself. Even veteran players know they still have a long way to go before mastering everything about the game. So, use the tips below to hone your skills at CoD Vanguard. Grab some of the Best COD Vanguard Cheats to help you overcome endangering in-game scenarios.

5 Multiplayer Tips and Tricks for playing COD Vanguard

Stay abreast with the Meta.

Let’s assume you got the Meta weapons on Vanguard a month or two ago. You shouldn’t be feeling complacent at all because you’re probably backdated. COD does a regular job of releasing updates to their Meta weapons and adding other features to the game.

You can choose to upgrade your weapons or nerf them up with attachments. However, the easiest and most effective way to do this is using the Meta guns. We recommend checking online for weapon guides and updates on changes or additions if you prefer creating your personalized weapon setup.

Alter the default settings (FOV especially)

The default settings in Vanguard and many other games may not be ideal for any player. This doesn’t mean it won’t work, but you should consider adjusting the slider to the left or right if you struggle a lot. More importantly, we recommend tweaking your FOV.

The default FOV slider is set at 80. While you may still do fine with this, we recommend moving it up to 100. The increased field of view gives you a wider view of the environment. However, 100 is just our favorite FOV setting; you can tweak things a little bit to fit you.

Use cues around you

The main trick for prolonged survival in any shooter game is to use cues around you to determine places you should go and places you must avoid. A crucial way to go about this is by learning how the spawning system operates. More importantly, look for where your teammates are on the map.

If your teammates are on one side of the map, it’s logical that the opposition is on the other side. If you see the skull symbol on the map (indicating a teammate’s death), you should expect an enemy to be somewhere. Avoid such places or approach with caution.

Be strategic with attachments.

In Vanguard, you have up to 10 slots for weapon attachments. More so, some weapons available in the game have up to 70 different attachments. While it might sound best to load up all 10 slots, we advise that you take your time to choose what attachments fit your style.

Foremost, we recommend testing any attachments you want to use in private matches that are freely available. Additionally, you’d make sure the attachments you’re choosing for any weapon are balanced. What we mean is that they must compensate for most properties, including accuracy, recoil, etc.

Use perks but don’t forget counters.

There are lots of perks that you can use to enhance your game in Vanguard. Perks such as Field Mics and Spy Planes help you to keep your eyes on your six at all times. If you notice an enemy using any of these perks, you can up your game by using the Ghost perk. It helps you to stay undetected from spy planes and field mics.

Low Profile also helps you to stay undetected by enemies, just like the Ghost Perk. It also offers immunity from the effects of Piercing Vision. Also, you can utilize perks such as High Alert, Forward Intel, Radar, and Tracker for intel. High Alert, for example, makes your vision pulsate when an enemy out of your sight spots you.

Conclusion

All games under the Call of Duty title fill gamers with a feeling of dread. This, most times, is due to the tough nature of the games. But with these tips, you’ll be able to make significant progress in your game.

To get the best shooting experience out of this FPS, you’ll need to make judicious use of weapons in the game’s meta. Use cues around you as indicators and warnings, and lastly, use campaign matches to experiment with and tweak your settings to the optimum.