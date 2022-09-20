Move to Heaven Season 2: Streaming Can Be Start in the End of 2022!

The South Korean drama series Move to Heaven started airing on Netflix in 2021. Things Left Behind by Kim Sae-byul was the inspiration for Yoon Ji-show. ryeon’s Geu-ru, a young boy with Asperger’s syndrome, lives with his uncle Sang-gu after his parents die.

The show is about him. Most of us were moved to tears by the end of the first season of the show. Fans have been waiting for Season 2 of Move to Heaven. But when will it be? Let’s find out!

Move To Heaven Season 2: Renewal States!

On May 14, 2021, all of the episodes of the South Korean drama’s first season were put on Netflix. Even after about a year, neither Netflix nor the Korean showrunner has said for sure that Move to Heaven will be back for a second season.

We also know that it’s not likely that a Korean drama will get more seasons. Most of the time, they only last for one season. Because of this, Move to Heaven Season 2 is almost certainly over. So, maybe now is the right time for fans to stop watching the show.

What Can You Expect From Season 2 of Move to Heaven?

At the beginning of the first season, Sang Gu agreed to be Geu Ru’s guardian because he could make money from it. But as the season went on, he became very close to his nephew through care and affection, and he no longer cared about the money.

At the same time, Sang Gu got back into the boxing ring and put his life in danger so that they could get their house deed back. This shows how much he has grown to care about Geu Ru. After the police caught the illegal gambling ring, Joo Young was able to get away at the end of the season.

When Move to Heaven Season 2 comes out, it will pick up the story from where the first season left off. Joo Youngs could come back as the bad guy in the next season to get even with the uncle and nephew.

This is because what they did broke up his group of gamblers. The second season will also focus on the deep emotional bond that has grown between the uncle and his nephew since the show began.

We might see a different side of him as he and his loved ones face new problems and enemies. Also, because Na-mu likes him, it’s likely that their relationship will get better in the next season.

The Casting of Move to Heaven Season 2

Geu Ru, the main character in the Korean drama series, is played by Tang Joon-Sang. The actor was in popular shows like “Crash Landing on You” and “Night of 7 Years” before. Lee Jr-hoon, on the other hand, plays his nephew on the show Gang Gu. Hong Seung-hee is also in the show and plays the role of Na-mu.

Joo Young is played by Yoon Ji Hye. Shin Soo-oh played Kim Yong-woo, and Ji Jin-hee played Jeong-u. If the show is picked up for a second season, most of the main characters from the first season will probably be back in their roles. On the other hand, if the story grows, the cast might get some new members.

Move to Heaven Season 2 Now Has a Release Date

Taking into account the Pandemic, if the company decides to make another season, it might come out by the end of 2022. Since this presentation was well received, it’s possible that this will happen sooner than planned.

What Should We Expect From Season 2 of Move to Heaven?

Even though there has been no official word, the way Season 1 ended made it seem likely that the show would be back for another season. Joo Young finally gets away from the police, and he is probably thinking about getting revenge for the destruction of his empire. Also, Na Mu has a crush on Geu-ru, which gives Season 2 of the show a new storyline.

