Who Is the Most Powerful Person in the World 2022?

You must have immense power over a large number of people to become powerful. Heads of state, CEOs, financiers, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs are usually among the most powerful persons on the planet. Every day, their decisions affect the lives of millions of individuals.

In most cases, elected officials hold the most power. However, there are many influential leaders in religion, innovation, industry, social media, and entertainment outside of politics.

But, for better or worse, their actions have an impact on millions of people, industries, and countries. So, in 2022, who is the most powerful person in the world?

1. Jinping XI

Xi Jinping is a Chinese politician who has served as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012, and as President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) since 2013. He was born on June 15, 1953, and is 68 years old.

Xi has been China’s supreme leader and the country’s most visible political figure since 2012. He is named number one among the world’s most powerful people.

2. Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, a Russian politician, and a former intelligence officer was born on October 7, 1952, and is currently the president of Russia.

He has held this position since 2012, after previously holding it from 1999 to 2008. He was Prime Minister from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

After Alexander Lukashenko, Putin is Europe’s second-longest-serving president. He is the second most powerful guy on the planet.

3. Angela Merkel

Angela Dorothea Merkel (born July 17, 1954) is a former German politician and scientist who served as the country’s chancellor from 2005 to 2021. She previously served as Leader of the Opposition from 2002 to 2005 and as Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) from 2000 to 2018.

Merkel was the first female chancellor of Germany. Merkel was frequently referred to be the de facto leader of the European Union (EU) and the world’s fourth most powerful woman during her time as Chancellor.

5. Donald Trump

Donald John Trump, 75, is a businessman, politician, and media personality who served as President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. He is the third most powerful person in the planet.

6. Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi is also one of the most powerful persons on the planet. He is the Prime Minister of India, the world’s second-largest country after China. As a result, he is the world’s most popular prime minister.

He served as Gujarat’s chief minister and a member of parliament for Varanasi from 2001 until 2014. He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Democratic Alliance.

He is also a registered Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member (RSS). It is a volunteer Hindu nationalist group. Modi was born in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat’s northeast.

He spent two years traveling over India after finishing high school, visiting various religious centers. In 1971, he began working for the RSS. During the nationwide state of emergency in 1975, he fled into hiding.

In 1985, the RSS transferred him to the BJP, where he rose through the ranks to become general secretary. In the 2014 general election, he led his party to a majority in India’s lower house of parliament.

7. Larry Page

Larry Page is a computer scientist and internet entrepreneur who co-founded Google with Sergey Brin. He led Google for four years, from 1997 to 2001, before stepping down. He returned to Google as CEO before departing in 2011 to become the CEO of Alphabet Inc.

He resigned as CEO and became a board member and controlling shareholder instead. Page was the world’s sixth wealthiest person when Mukesh Ambani surpassed him, thanks to his work at Google.

He also helped to develop PageRank, Google’s search ranking algorithm. Larry graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering and Stanford University with a Master of Science. He also holds a doctorate in computer science from the same institution.

8. Jeff Bezos

Jeffrey Preston Bezos (58 years old) is an American businessman, media tycoon, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut who was born on January 12, 1964. He is the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, having previously served as its president and CEO.

With a net worth of around US$176 billion as of February 2022, Bezos is the world’s second wealthiest person, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, and the third wealthiest person, according to Forbes. He is ranked fifth among the top ten most powerful people on the planet.

9. Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who was born on December 17, 1936, and is 85 years old, has been the head of the Catholic Church and ruler of the Vatican City State since 2013.

Since Gregory III, a Syrian who reigned in the seventh century, Francis is the first pope from the Americas, the first from the Southern Hemisphere, and the first from outside Europe. He is ranked sixth among the world’s most powerful people.

10. Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is a Saudi Arabian politician who serves as the country’s crown prince, deputy prime minister, and defense minister. He was born on August 31, 1985, and is 36 years old.

He is also the Chairman of the Council of Political and Security Affairs and the chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs. He is King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s seventh son and the eldest of King Salman’s third wife, Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain’s six sons.

Mohammed bin Salman is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, running his father’s administration. King Salman ousted his nephew Muhammad bin Nayef as crown prince in June 2017 and replaced him with Mohammed bin Salman. He is ranked ninth among the top ten most powerful people on the planet.

Conclusion

Power is defined as an individual’s ability to influence the behaviors, beliefs, or behavior of others in social science and politics. It’s not simply about money or power over people or resources.

No. True power is a formidable combination of wealth and clout that allows people to alter the world. Only a small number of people have the financial and political power to affect global change.