Here Is a List of Most Liked Tweets in 2022

Have you ever wondered which tweets get the most likes? Twitter’s popularity has grown every day since its introduction, for a variety of reasons. One of the many things we might wonder about Twitter is what is the most popular tweet ever.

To help you answer that question, we’ve compiled a list of the Top 11 Most Popular Tweets in 2022. Twitter is a microblogging service that allows users to send and receive messages known as tweets.

Everyone has gone mad since it was released to the public.

It happened gradually, though. Twitter was founded in 2006, and by 2012, it had over 100 million members and was sending out 340 million tweets every day. Twitter had the most followed celebrities on it back in the day, with a net income of $13.37 billion.

1. Chadwick Boseman | 7.2 million Likes

Chadwick Boseman’s death made the entire globe cry. The Black Panther superhero died after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

On August 28, 2020, his family sent this tweet from his official account (@chadwickboseman). People couldn’t believe he was no longer alive, and the message swiftly rose to the top of the most liked tweets of all time.

2. Elon Musk @elonmusk | 4.8 million Likes

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Following the purchase of Twitter, the world is waiting to see what the multi-billionaire will do next. Elon tweeted that he would acquire McDonald’s and fix ice cream machines next, and Elon liked the tweet and posted it on his feed with a description!

This tweet, however, is not about McDonald’s. Elon tweeted out of the blue that he is purchasing Coca-Cola in order to reintroduce cocaine into the system. After Chadwick Boseman, the tweet went viral and became the second most-liked tweet in Twitter history. Elon Musk has broken the long-standing record of former President Barack Obama.

3. Barack Obama | 4.1 million Likes

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

As a father, husband, President, and citizen, In August 2017, Obama shared a photo of himself with the newborns with the comment, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of their skin, their background, or their faith…”

This tweet immediately captured the hearts of many people around the world. It wasn’t long before it surpassed 4.1 million likes to become the second most-liked tweet of all time.

4. Joe Biden | 4 Million Likes

Joe Biden, the newly elected President of the United States, tweeted this message on January 20. “It’s a new day in America,” Joe Biden tweeted just after Donald Trump left Washington for good.

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

For obvious reasons, the new president is significantly more popular than the previous president, and 4 million likes on his tweet indicate the world’s views toward him.

It quickly rose to third place among the most popular tweets of all time.

5. Barack Obama | 3.7 Million Likes

Barack Obama expressed his condolences on the death of iconic American basketball player Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020, via Twitter. He was killed in a tragic helicopter crash.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

The tragedy affected everyone who knew Kobe, not just the family. The tweet received 3.7 million likes, making it the fourth most-liked tweet in history.

When COVID-19 was on the rise in May 2020, and the world was rocked by George Floyd’s brutal murder, American comedian Andy Milonakis sarcastically tweeted about what was going on around the globe.

6. Elon Musk @elonmusk | 3.3 Million Likes

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk is a multibillionaire who thrives on making the news. Through his tweets, he communicates with his followers on a regular basis. When rumors of his buying Twitter were at their pinnacle, he posted this.

He supported the practice of free expression by addressing his critics on Twitter as an indication of what would be his priority if he acquired Twitter. The sneak look has gone viral, with it becoming the 6th most liked tweet on the list.

Even stranger, he bought Twitter the next day for a whopping $44 billion!! It’s all about Elon.

7. Jungkook | 3.2 Million Likes

BTS member Jungkook, as if he needs an introduction. You may already be a BTS fan and consider yourself a member of the BTS army.

In this tweet, he has a selfie in which he appears to be pouting, and there is a single emoji of pouty lips in the message. He received 3.2 million likes for this selfie and single emoji.

Fans went berserk and showered him with affection like they do most of the time. Nobody could have predicted that this simple image would become one of the most popular tweets in 2022. Not only that, but it’s also the most popular image on Twitter.

9. Kamala Harris | 3.2 Million Likes

Kamala Harris, the first black female vice president of the United States, tweeted this after the election results were announced on November 7, 2020.

“We did it, we did it, Joe, You are going to be the next President of the United States,” she says in the video. The majority of Americans shared this sentiment. It was both overpowering and enchanting. We are pleased that the tweet received 3.2 million likes.

10. Macaulay Culkin @IncredibleCulk | 3.1 Million Likes\

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

In August 2020, Macaulay Culkin, the star of Home Alone and Home Alone 2, tweeted this in a lighthearted tone.

Most viewers, however, were taken aback by his post, which revealed that he had turned 40.

What! It feels like Home Alone was just released yesterday, and with this message, everyone began to feel old, which was exactly the point of Macaulay’s Tweet. This tweet received 3.1 million likes in addition to the shock.

Conclusion

For someone like myself who is always wondering about celebrities and what they are tweeting now, knowing the top most liked tweets is quite interesting.

There was no convenient internet engagement between fans and their favorite stars, or between politicians and the general public, before Twitter.

Twitter has significantly reduced the gap between people from the two worlds and has repeatedly proven to be the most effective means of communication.