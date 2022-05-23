What Are the Top 5 Most Expensive Yachts?

Only a few luxury yachts are now navigating the world’s oceans. Each is distinct in its own way, much like the often enigmatic owners at the helm.

You’d think that with a $5 billion yacht, you’d want to brag about your accomplishments, but most people just want to get away from it all and enjoy a luxurious cruise.

Oh, and sail in their fashion. These yachts were designed to dazzle anyone lucky enough to set foot on the deck, with solid gold cladding, bulletproof windows, helicopter power connections, marina power connectors, onboard voltage regulators, and miniature landmarks from countries like Monaco.

Monaco Streets

If you want to view a city that floats on the surface of the water, you can do so by visiting the Streets of Monaco, an unusual and beautiful boat. It’s a 500-foot-long yacht that best describes itself as a floating city.

The yacht’s magnificent suite is situated across three floors and includes some incredible amenities for visitors. To begin with, the entire yacht features miniatures of famous Monaco sites such as the Monte Carlo Casino, Hotel de Paris, Ca Rascasse, and, of course, the magnificent beach-like swimming pool.

Aside from these stunning features, Streets of Monaco also includes the most opulent suite, which spans three levels.

The suite not only provides excellent comfort for the guests, but it also has additional exquisite features such as a private elevator, a living room, balconies, sundecks, and an office to allow individuals to conduct business in peace.

The yacht includes seven guest suites, each with its own reception area, bathroom, and dressing room.

Each suite also has its own balcony. In addition to the luxurious rooms, the yacht has a grilling area, a little waterfall to enjoy, an excellent café-bar with an underwater view, helicopters, and submarines.

With all of these features, the yacht’s price of USD 1.1 billion (EUR 0.93 billion) merely scratches the surface.

Motor Yacht A

This befuddling yacht titled Motor Yacht A is another example of Blohm and Voss shipyard’s incredible craftsmanship. This stunning luxury boat is said to be worth USD 440 million (EUR 371 Million).

There are numerous grounds to express that can be proven to be highly helpful in bringing justice to the price of this magnificent yacht. To begin with, the most striking feature that distinguishes this yacht from others is that it resembles a stealthy warship or submarine.

Another appealing characteristic of this yacht is its enormous capacity, which can seat fourteen guests and forty-two crew members.

The inside of this boat adds even more value to its price. This 400-foot yacht’s intramural structure spans 24,000 square feet and includes a 2,500-square-foot master suite and a dance hall.

It also contains six guest bedrooms that can be converted into four massive staterooms using the moveable walls.

Aside from the room capacity, the yacht features mirrored surfaces with the finest interiors and furniture, glassware, and tableware made entirely of French crystal. To be honest, these characteristics add a smidgeon of extra luxury to the asset’s value.

Azzam

Leaving the billions category and entering the millions category, we can see the yacht Azzam at the top. This yacht is valued at around USD 600 million (EUR 506 Million).

According to the marketers, Azzam’s exorbitant price was due to the yacht’s structure and overall production being very sophisticated and demanding in comparison to comparable yachts.

Azzam is a 590-foot yacht that also has the distinction of being the world’s fastest boat, with a top speed of 35 kilometers per hour (35 KPH).

The interior and exterior of this captivating boat are also symbols of exceptional luxury, adding a substantial worth to the yacht’s price.

In addition, the yacht is equipped with two gas turbines and two diesel engines. This yacht’s overall power is roughly 35048 kW, making it capable of traveling at a high speed in varying depths of water.

Eclipse

Eclipse, the world’s second most expensive luxury yacht, also has the distinction of being a Submarine Yacht. The rationale behind this appellation is that this 533-foot yacht also incorporates a mini-submarine capable of diving up to fifty meters (50 meters) underwater.

As a result, guests can enjoy a variety of views of the sea or ocean from above and below the water level.

It is evident that having a mini-submarine is insufficient to keep the yacht’s cost within USD 1.5 billion (EUR 1.27 Billion).

Other unusual features of this exorbitantly priced luxury yacht could include an intruder detection system, which appears to be a very useful function.

The yacht also has two helipads, which are quite convenient for visitors who want to improve their experience by arriving from the helicopters and joining the rest of the party in the middle of the water.

The yacht also has a glittering disco hall and twenty-four guest cabins. The armor and bulletproof windows are integrated into the main bedroom and bridge of this mind-blowing boat.

Supreme History

Supreme Boat has been named the world’s most expensive yacht, with a value of USD 4.8 billion (EUR 4.05 Billion).

The most distinctive and exceptional feature of this yacht is that it is entirely composed of solid gold with a flawless combination of platinum, which is the primary reason for its high price.

Aside from the premium materials used in its construction, this magnificent yacht features an amazing dining space, a bewildering deck for viewing the stunning seascape, finely built rails, and stairway, and a significant anchor.

The master bedroom of this opulent yacht is the most extravagant feature, with a meteorite rock wall feature and a statue crafted from actual Tyrannosaurus Rex bones.

A 68KG 24-carat gold Aquavista Panoramic Wall Aquarium, as well as a wine bottle with a rare 18.5-carat diamond, may be found in the master room. Robert Kuok, Malaysia’s richest man, owns the History Supreme Yacht.

Conclusion

Whereas some people work to save money so that they can buy the perfect car to show off as their most opulent possession, others prefer to invest their money in the world’s most luxurious yachts.

Traveling on the surface of the millions of feet deep sea and ocean is a fascinating experience, but when it comes to comforts, a cruise voyage is simply not enough.

Riding on their own yachts, the world’s wealthiest individuals prefer to give their journey an exclusive touch and make their experience extraordinary.