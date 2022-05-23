Which Is the Most Expensive Funko Pop in 2022?

Funko Pop was founded by Funk Inc., a 20-year-old firm. Funko-pop officially debuted throughout all America in 2011.

Several different companies, movie stars, singers, musicians, and other well-known people were able to manufacture Funko pops based on themselves.

In this post, we’ll look at the current price of the most expensive Funko pop. You may even create your own Funko pop if you keep it under a custom design set.

Furthermore, you may need to visit the Funko Inc. headquarters in Washington to register and sell your Funko pop.

1. The most expensive Funko pop is Alex DeLarge’s Clockwork Orange

Around $13,000 for this one. Alex is a fictitious character in Anthony Burgess‘ novel A Clockwork Orange.

In the novel A Clockwork Orange, he is the narrator and a character who plays a sociopath who robs and assaults innocent people for his own delight.

Because he isn’t holding a cane, this version of Alex is more expensive than the other. As a result, youngsters and adults like it. Its measurements are 2.5 X 2.5 X 3.75 inches.

2. Freddy Funko Buzz Lightyear

This one will set you back approximately $3,050. Above all, if you’ve ever seen the Toy Story movie, you’ll know that Buzz Lightyear, along with Woody, is one of the most memorable characters.

Buzz Lightyear, on the other hand, is a fantastic addition to your Funko Pop collection, thanks to his incredible coordination and camaraderie in the film.

This is a really rare Funko pop that was only produced in 2011.

Others that are marketed as Buzz Lightyear are simply rebranded Funko pop created to boost sales and lower prices. This item was even sold for $4,000 on eBay.

3. The Phantom Rider

This one will set you back $3,390. Each Funko pop for this design costs roughly $3,390, which implies each pop will set you back more than $3,000.

Surprisingly, they were purchased for $5,600 on eBay. This Funko pop was released in 2013 after the release of Marvel Ghost Rider in 2007.

This Funko pop is made of metallic paint, thus it costs more than the normal one. This is not one of Freddy Funko’s Funko Pops.

4. Funko Boo Berry

This Funko pop will set you back at approximately $3,540. We’re currently looking at the Funko pop that lights in the dark.

This is because of the pigment included in Funko pops, which creates Photo-luminance through electromagnetic radiation.

This Funko pop is based on cereal. It was first launched at San Diego Comic-Con in 2011. The first blueberry-flavored cereal was introduced in December 1973, and it quickly became popular among children and adults alike.

5. Freddy Funko Frankenberry

This one will set you back approximately $5,610. This Funko Pop is the revised Glow in the Dark version of the Frankenberry Funko Pop.

Its glowing design can frighten you late at night. Customers bought this as soon as it was released, and it is still one of the most popular Funko Pops.

This Freankenberry was also debuted in 2011 at the San Diego Comic-Con, and it immediately improved sales.

Conclusion

Funko Pop! collectible figures have become increasingly popular among collectors of all ages since their debut at Comic-Con in 2010. Over the years, Funko has developed a slew of figures based on pop-culture allusions.

The variety of Funko collectibles currently accessible is a distinctive feature that represents their lasting popularity. Some Funko Pop! figures, like other collectibles, are extremely uncommon and valuable.

FAQ’s

What are the prices of Funko Pops?

What is the most valuable Funko Pop?

This rare Funko Pop was released during the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con and is based on the abominable snowman Funko from the 1964 Christmas special “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The glow-in-the-dark Funko Pop Vinyl is estimated to be worth roughly $2,410, although vendors try to get a lot more for it.

Which Spider-Man Funko Pop is the most expensive?

$870 for a Metallic Spider-Man Funko Pop. This metallic Spider-Man Funko Pop (#03), which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con in 2011, is the most costly and sought-after Spider-Man Funko Pop. It’s just stunning.