Top 5 Most Expensive Colleges in the US

If you’re considering going to college, you’ve probably recognized that it’s a significant financial investment.

“The financial part of applying for and paying for college is a stressful one for most students and their parents,” said James Lewis, president, and co-founder of the National Society of High School Scholars, in an email to The Balance.

“Every year, millions of students take out student loans and graduate with debts totaling tens of thousands of dollars.”

Don’t know where to begin? You’ll also discover why education is so expensive in the first place, as well as how to keep your fees down.

7 percent acceptance rate

Each year, a University of Chicago student pays $81,531 intuition. The University of Chicago is consistently listed among the top 10 most difficult universities in the country to get into.

Tuition is $57,642, lodging and board are $17,004, books and supplies are $1,800, and there are $2,910 in other fees.

The best thing about the University of Chicago is that it encourages you to be yourself, to explore new and different viewpoints on the world, and to show off your intellectual curiosity.

The University of Chicago is one of the country’s two most distinguished universities, ranking second and third, respectively, on U.S. News’ list of America’s best colleges.

According to the University of Chicago, students from households earning less than $125,000 (with typical assets) will get free tuition.

A full scholarship will be granted to families with incomes of less than $60,000. In comparison to other colleges, the prices are incredibly high, yet it is well worth it.

Columbia University ($79,752)

5.8 percent acceptance rate

Columbia University is the second most expensive college in the United States, costing $61,788 in tuition plus $17,964 in fees, books, and on-campus housing and board.

Columbia University is one of the world’s most prestigious research institutions, having a 267-year history that places it as the fifth oldest higher education institution in the United States.

When it comes to an Ivy League university like Columbia University, the fact that it is located in New York City, which is not only the most expensive city in the United States but also the ninth most expensive city in the world, only adds to the number.

The Ivy Leagues are often recognized as the best universities in the world.

Harvey Mudd College ($79,539)

14 percent acceptance rate

Harvey Mudd Institution is a private college in Claremont, California that focuses on science and engineering. It is part of the Claremont Colleges, which work together to manage campus facilities and resources.

On our list of the best engineering schools, it is ranked #23rd. Harvey Mudd College charges $58,660 intuition, plus roughly $20,871 in extra costs such as books and on-campus housing and board.

Harvey Mudd College’s ranking in the 2021 edition of Best Colleges is National Liberal Arts Colleges. Engineers, scientists, and mathematicians are trained to be leaders in their fields and to understand the social implications of their work.

Harvey Mudd also offers nine engineerings, scientific, and math degrees, all of which are based on a strong core curriculum that includes a good dose of arts and social science courses.

Northwestern University ($78,654)

9 percent acceptance rate

Northwestern Institution is a private research university in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern University is Illinois’ oldest recognized university and one of the world’s most prestigious intellectual institutions, having been founded in 1851.

The institution has eleven undergraduate, graduate, and professional schools. It is the fourth most expensive university in the United States on our list, with tuition fees of $56,691 and other charges such as books and on-campus housing and board of $21,963.

Friends’ Ross Geller, played by David Lawrence Schwimmer, is a Northwestern University graduate.

Barnard College ($78,044)

12 percent acceptance rate

A year of study at Barnard College in New York City costs $78,044, including $57,668 in tuition and $20,376 in additional expenses including books and on-campus housing and board.

Barnard Institution is a private liberal arts college for women in New York City that is part of Columbia University.

Barnard College offers women the opportunity to learn at two different levels: a small liberal arts school and a major, coeducational Ivy League university, all while living in New York City.

Despite its longstanding association with Columbia University, Barnard remains an autonomous school with its own professors, administration, trustees, operational budget, and endowment.

Conclusion

Colleges in the United States are undeniably costly; some are simply more so than others, and this covers all fees, instruction, tuition, books, and other expenses. It also depends on whether you go to school in your home state or not.

Even the most expensive private college offers financial aid. Depending on your family’s income, some universities may be less expensive than an in-state public university. Of course, colleges are expensive, but the education provided is excellent.

Most of these colleges are also on lists of the world’s best colleges, and many students aspire to attend these outstanding educational institutions.