5 Most Expensive Bugatti in the World

Ettore Bugatti, a designer with engineering skills who would go on to become one of the most important vehicle manufacturers of all time, created Bugatti in the early 1900s.

Ettore’s racing expertise influenced the design of Bugatti’s initial cars greatly. Bugatti cars were designed for everyday driving as well as for winning historic competitions like the Grand Prix. With their high-end designs and hefty price tags, these vehicles stood out.

It was the 110th anniversary of one of the most expensive vehicle brands in the world. Because Bugatti is famed for its incredible supercars, the business decided to pay honor to both Jean Bugatti and the term “automotive engineering” in their own language.

So, how much may these automobiles cost? Check out this top 5 list to find out.

La Voiture Noire Bugatti

The magnificent Bugatti La Voiture Noire is ranked second. This car is one of the most expensive vehicles on the planet, Bugatti or not, with a price tag of $18.9 million.

This vehicle, like other expensive cars, has incredible power and speed. The automobile has 1,600 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque, thanks to four turbochargers. Yes, there’s a lot.

To commemorate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, the company unveiled this one-of-a-kind vehicle. An unidentified Buggati admirer purchased the astronomically pricey creation.

The Centodieci Bugatti

The Bugatti Centodieci is one of the rarest vehicles available, with only 10 units planned for manufacturing. The ultra-expensive car has a base price of around $9 million, but dealerships charge around $14 million. That’s a profit of $5 million!

The automobile itself has 1,600 horsepower, so anyone who is lucky and wealthy enough to get one will have plenty of speed.

These automobiles, predictably, sold out rapidly. With only ten samples available, several dealers began advertising resale prices before the Centodieci was even released.

Bugatti Type 57, 1935

Type 57 was one of Bugatti’s most adaptable vehicles during the classic era, and it was produced from 1934 to 1940 with a range of bodywork from Europe’s top coachbuilders. There were both Type 57 racing automobiles and more opulent touring cars.

In 1935, the car for sale in Germany was successfully employed as a rally car for the first time. It was given a new closed bodywork by Gangloff of Switzerland in 1936 and was used for rallies until it was given an open body at some point. The automobile is now being restored.

Bugatti EB110, 1994

Prior to Volkswagen’s purchase of the Bugatti trademark, Italian industrialist Romano Artioli purchased the rights to the Bugatti brand in 1987 and constructed Bugattis in an Italian plant. When the reborn Bugatti was liquidated in 1995, the Artioli period came to an end.

During this time, the company only produced one model, but it left an indelible mark. The EB110 has a 3.5-liter V-12 engine with four turbochargers and 12 throttle bodies. It drives all four wheels thanks to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The EB110’s chassis and body panels are made of carbon fiber, and it was one of the fastest cars on the road when it was first released, with a top speed of 335 km/h (221 mph). Only 139 units were made.

The factory prototype is depicted as the uncommon specimen in magnificent Blu Bugatti color, located in Massachusetts, only 680 miles from new.

Pur Sport Bugatti Chiron

The first autos were not particularly powerful. The legendary Ford Model T had around 20 horsepower and could reach speeds of around 40 miles per hour.

The 1912 Chevrolet Series C Classic Six outpaced the Ford at 65 mph, which is still a snail’s pace in comparison to modern automobiles.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is an example of this. With 1,500 horsepower and top speeds of 217 mph, Bugatti’s 2021 supercar knocks the Model T and Series C out of the water.

The insanely fast car is powered by a quad-turbo 16-cylinder engine, which means there’s enough power to go around.

The Pur Sport is not only insanely quick but also insanely pricey. Materials and labor account for a significant portion of the almost $4 million price tag. It’s a strong car with expensive components, and the price reflects that, but it’s also a rare car.

Bugatti only produced 60 examples, thus wealthy collectors are willing to pay a high price for one.

Conclusion

Although the Bugatti brand was thriving in the early twentieth century, manufacturing was delayed by World Wars I and II, at least in terms of automobiles.

During World War I, the firm turned its focus to developing aircraft engines for the US and French forces. After WWII, the company faltered, but different acquisitions and new leadership have kept the Bugatti name alive.

Bugatti automobiles are incredibly valuable and sought after nowadays. Rates vary depending on the model, but most cost at least $1 million, with limited-edition variants commanding significantly higher prices.