Most Awaited Money Heist Season 5: Cast, Release Date, Etc. 

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) owns a special place in our hearts. The last season which was the season, 4 was more exciting than the previous ones more action and ramped up bloodshed as compared to previous seasons. This means that last season ends on a thriller note which left a lot of potential for the finale season.

As Netflix confirmed its final season Money heist Season 5. As we all have witnessed all four seasons were loaded with twists and turns the finale is not an exception. For Season 5 Netflix marked the split of the story into two volumes.

If everything goes well you can expect the release of volume one on 3 September 2021 and volume two will air on 3 December 2021. The reason behind this splitting is explained by its creators. Volume one will be focused on the Money Heist whereas volume 2 will focus more on the sentimental side of all the characters. So that people will feel more connected and it will lead to their departure.

There will be ten episodes and each show will last for 60 to 75 minutes.

Now let us discuss its cast

A friendly suggestion to all those who are planning to watch it keep a good number of issues with you. This season will be tougher for you all. You have already witnessed it when Nirobi died. As she will not be a part of the series anymore but her legacy will be inspiring to all.

Now here comes the actors who are confirmed for Season 5