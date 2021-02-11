Morgan Wallen speaks on Instagram, apologizes for his racial slur – deadline

Wallen said he learned that “one word can really hurt a person”.

“I heard some personal stories in person from black people this week and it honestly shook me,” he said. “I know what I’m doing this week, and it’s not even comparable to some of the tests I take from them. I left those discussions with deep appreciation and a clear understanding of the weight of my words.

“Our actions are important. Our words are important. I would like to encourage anyone I see to please learn from my mistakes,” he said. “I have no reason to underestimate what I did. Know that I choose my next steps in repair carefully. ”

Wallen said he would be out of phase for a while, and revealed he had been relaxed for nine days.

“I want my team, my family, my friends and even strangers to believe me. In hell, I want to believe in myself. Who knows if I can live with all the mistakes I made, but I’m definitely going to try.”