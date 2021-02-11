Top News

Morgan Wallen speaks on Instagram, apologizes for his racial slur – deadline

Folk singer Morgan Wallen He asked his fans not to protect him because he had “done wrong” and is now taking “ownership” of the issues caused by a racial slur recorded by a neighbor.

Wallen took to Instagram and posted a five-minute video of what happened the night he was recorded saying goodbye to friends and using my-word. The fall of the incident left him suspended by his recording label, dragged off the radio, and dropped by several representatives and companies of the country music genre.

The 27-year-old Wallen was quiet later, but emerged today to present the side of the story.

