Moraes authorizes sending Salas cell phone to US so PF can access data | Politics

TV Globo learned last week that Moraes had made the decision and that the goal was to have the device tested and that it would be unlocked so that investigators could access the data.

This Wednesday, 23 (23)Video below), Was pressured by two investigations into alleged involvement in an illegal registration scheme on Amazon.

Environment Minister Ricardo Salas has resigned

In May, Moraes P.F. was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the illegal export of timber from Brazil to the United States and Europe.

At the time, PF agents said police had asked for a cell phone, and the minister said he did not have the device. On the same day, when he went to ask the PF supervisor for information about the investigation, Ricardo Sales did not even give him his cell phone.

It took Salles 19 days to hand over the phone to the authorities, and when he did, he did not send the password to access it.

The cell phone was delivered in June, but without an access password. In a document sent to the Supreme Court, Salles' attorneys said it took so long to deliver the device to federal police because it was not requested on the day of the Aquandupa operation.

The minister’s cell phone is considered an important part of the investigation. If experts find signs that some information has been removed from the cell phone, they can also investigate the suspicion that Salles may have destroyed the evidence. READ Biden signals Tulsa massacre and vows to reduce racism in US

PF seeks the assistance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to unlock the device because the agency has the necessary procedures for this operation.

Once opened the data extraction and analysis will be carried out directly by the Brazilian authorities.

The minister concluded that the conduct of the former minister who did not co-operate in the investigation required cooperation with the United States.

"Considering that telephone cell phones do not provide any additional information – especially information about access passwords – will not effectively cooperate with the investigation, the confirmation now requested by the Federal Police is a mandatory step," the minister wrote.

In addition to electronic letters, Moraes also determined that the Ministry of the Environment will immediately provide any cell phones that are authorized, cellular, used or used, including the history of the messages exchanged, as well as access to the data on the alleged devices.

According to Moraes, "Access to the cell phone content provided by the investigated Ricardo de Aquino Sales is essential for the regular progress of the investigation, especially since the data obtained may prove to be of fundamental importance, especially with the materials to be brought in. Due to previous results provided to the file".

Take a look at the controversies surrounding Environment Minister Ricardo Salles

Another concern about Sallas is that investigators have advanced on financial movements. After the breach of confidentiality, the financial institutions began to send details of the actions taken by the Minister’s law firm. READ # 92 This is awesome - the new face of the immigration crisis in the United States | This is awesome

After the Minister took charge of the Ministry of Environment, the Office of the Financial Activities Control Council (COFF) pointed out that the office had carried out suspicious $ 1.799 million financial activity.

The transaction will take place between October 2019 and April 2020, according to the Anti-Money Laundering Agency.

In communications, Koff said the movement clashes with the historical profile of activities and has apparently attracted a significant amount of attention.