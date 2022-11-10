Moon Knight Season 2 Release Date: Latest Updates 2022!

When will the second season of Moon Knight come out? The Fist of Khonshu is gone, well, he’s still around, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Moon Knight is done for now. Moon Knight was a really mind-bending Marvel series. It had everything: Egyptian gods, fighting avatars, and even a talking hippo.

As the ending hinted, Marc and Steven may have finally found something they have in common, but they aren’t the only ones in that body. We saw in the last episode of Moon Knight that Khonshu wants to take advantage of this, and even though he promised to let Marc and Steven off the hook, he’s still not done with the duo.

So, what’s next for Marc Spector, Steven Grant, Khonshu, and the rest of the cast of the fantasy series? Well, we don’t like to brag, but we’re kind of internet archaeologists, and nothing makes us happier than digging into the dirt of the web and finding hidden information. Here’s everything we know about a possible Moon Knight season 2 release date. Beware, here come the spoilers!

Moon Knight Season 2 Release Date Rumors

As of October 2022, there is no date set for the second season of Moon Knight. Isaac made it clear that he thinks Moon Knight is a limited series, not a show that will keep going.

“I used to collect comics when I was younger, but I had never heard of Moon Knight. Isaac told Jared Leto on an episode of Actors on Actors, “I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight.” “Since it’s a full-length movie, I don’t know how the process went for you. We’re part of a limited run.”

Still, Moon Knight writer and producer Jeremy Slater told Total Film about his plans for the character beyond the series, though he admits he’s not sure if the Fist of Khonshu will ever join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“The truth is that I don’t know. Because [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige makes all of those decisions,” he said. “Listen, if it were up to me, he’d be an Avenger. It has nothing to do with me, but I think that’s the point!” As things stand, it seems unlikely that there will be a second season of Moon Knight, but Feige has said that you can never say never when it comes to the MCU.

Isaac and Mohamed Diab also teased fans with a TikTok video from Cairo that seemed to show that work on Moon Knight season 2 had started, but Marvel hasn’t confirmed the news. The character is definitely going through something. Just yet, we don’t know what it is.

Moon Knight Season 2 Speculations About the Plot

Marc Spector’s adventures as Moon Knight would probably continue in the second season of Moon Knight. In the first season, the avatar of Khonshu had to deal with Harrow and his cultists, but a second season could go in a lot of different directions.

Some fans may want to see the masked hero fight Werewolf by Night, but we think it would be cool if the next series was based on the Shadow Knight story. In this story, Randall, Marc’s brother, came back as the deadly Shadow Knight, a bad version of Moon Knight who became a sort of twisted version of Khonshu’s avatar.

There’s also the loose end of Marc’s third personality, Jake Lockley, who put a bullet in Harrow’s (Ethan Hawkes) head. Lockley seems to be a bad person. Marc and Steven don’t know about him yet, but we don’t think that will be the case for long.

In fact, Jeremy Slater, who is in charge of writing for Moon Knight, has hinted that the question of Jake Lockley might be looked into in the future. “Everything is for the good of the whole. “But will he be my friend?” he asked The Direct.

“Is he a bad guy? I think those are all very interesting questions for whoever is in charge. Whether I or someone else gets to tell the next Moon Knight story, that is an exciting promise. The story of this guy is not over.”

Moon Knight Season 2 Speculated Cast

If there is a second season of Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac would likely play the hooded hero again. That means Marc and Steven would probably show up, too, but the funny thing about Moon Knight is that you can never be sure which of his personalities will be around from one story to the next.

Moon Knight will also need his guardian god if he comes back. So, F. Murray Abraham will probably go back into the recording studio to give the moon god Khonshu a voice. Also, Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) can’t just leave her husband, can she? Husbands? It’s hard, so you’ll understand if we get a little lost.

Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke, is the only Moon Knight character we don’t think will come back, at least not in a big way. Even though we liked the crazy glass-crushing guy, we don’t think Hawke will play the Marvel villain again. Plus, he got shot in the head, which makes a comeback hard but not impossible.

That’s all we know about season 2 of Moon Knight. We know it’s not much, but we’re still hopeful. Check out our guides on The Marvels and Marvel’s Phase 5 to learn about things that will definitely happen.

