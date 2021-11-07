‘Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan’: Official Netflix Release

A new psychological thriller is coming out soon! Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan tells the true story of Billy Milligan, who was diagnosed with multiple personality disorder and spent years in a mental institution. He became America’s most famous case of dissociative identity disorder when he successfully defended himself against charges of rape and kidnapping by arguing that each person within him had committed the crimes.

Now you can see Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan on Netflix starting October 12th. This film will take you on an incredible journey through one man’s mind as he battles to retain his sanity while fighting for his freedom. You won’t want to miss this gripping tale about one man’s fight for justice in a world where insanity is criminalized.

The Life of Billy Milligan- Inside The Minds of Monsters –

The new incredible Netflix film investigates the truth behind the first person to be acquitted of a major felony due to multiple personality disorder.

Billy Milligan’s spectacular legal saga has been going on for over four decades.

However, his strange situation will always capture the media’s attention.

Netflix is now producing a documentary series about the infamous trial, which will air beginning in 2019. Olivier Megaton helmed the docu-series, which will include interviews with key figures involved in Milligan's case. Expect the film to be as thrilling as any of his previous action and thriller films, owing to his background in directing such genres.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

When Will Monsters Inside- The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan Be Available?

On September 22, 2021, Netflix will be releasing Tell Me a Story 3.

Who Is Billy Milligan?

The first person ever acquitted of a major felony because of Dissociative Identity Disorder was comedian and actor Billy Milligan (Multiple Personality Disorder was known as Dissociative Identity Disorder in the 1970s).

Because of its incredible plot that appears to have come straight from the movies, his case has attracted a lot of media attention.

Mr. Miller, who was the store’s general manager, went with his partner to rob it because they needed money for their children’s medical bills. Mr. Milligan committed several felonies including armed robbery while committing the crime with his accomplice.

After psychologists determined that Milligan had multiple personality disorders, his attorneys requested insanity. Two of his alternate personalities, according to attorneys, committed the assaults. Milligan was unaware of it, they said. He was acquitted by the court, but the decision sparked a major debate.

What Is the Story Behind It?

The Milligan family, former pals, and physicians will be featured in the Netflix documentary. It will also include interviews with law enforcement individuals who unraveled the truth behind Milligan’s arrest.

Here is the official description from Netflix.

In 1977, an anonymous rapist terrorized Ohio State University. Billy Milligan, a homeless young man with a miserable childhood and a criminal record, was identified as the perpetrator after an overwhelming amount of evidence quickly pointed to him. Billy, on the other hand, had no memory of the assaults after his arrest. His personality seemed to alter on the fly when he was taken into custody.

The doctors who examined him after his capture diagnosed him with multiple personality disorder, which is now known as dissociative identity disorder. Billy and his mother, Suzan, were acquitted of murdering their elderly neighbor, even though experts at the defense revealed that he had a mental illness. Their research was used to build a one-of-a-kind legal defense plan, and Billy was declared sane by reason of insanity. However, his troubles were not yet at an end.

Is there an official trailer for “Monsters Inside – The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan”?”

The premiere date for The Hunt, which was first announced earlier this year, has been set as April 30. In a trailer released on Monday, Netflix unveiled the official trailer, which included bits of interviews and footage from the trial, including allegations of Milligan’s actual condition.

Take a look at some of the highlights of the probe in the official trailer below.