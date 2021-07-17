Monkey Bug: What do you know about the rare disease identified in the United States | Science and Health

U.S. health officials confirm Friday (16) that a traveler from Nigeria to Texas has been identified. "Monkey Box" , Dangerous and serious tropical disease.

This is the first case of the disease diagnosed in the United States in nearly two decades.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a public health research organization affiliated with the National Institutes of Health and the Texas State Department of Health, the patient is an unidentified resident of Dallas, USA

"CDC is working with the airline and state and local health officials to liaise with passengers and others who have been in contact with the patient," the company said in a statement.

The patient traveled in two planes. From Lagos (Nigeria) to Atlanta, Georgia, starting July 8th and ending July 9th, July 9th from Atlanta to Dallas.

"Passengers were required to wear masks on these flights and at US airports due to the Govt-19 epidemic, thus reducing the risk of monkey box infection by airborne droplets on airplanes and airports," the CDC said.

The company said it was assessing the risks to people who had close contact with passengers on flights and elsewhere. These individuals are interviewed by health officials.

"We have confidence in federal, state and local medical professionals working to ensure the virus exists," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote on Twitter.

In a statement, Dallas County Health Department Director Philip Huang said there was no reason for the warning. "There is very little risk to the general public," Huang said. READ Angola - Energy controversy loses in US against Angola

2 in 2

The affected passengers were at Atlanta (above) and Dallas airports; Due to the preventive measures taken by Govt-19, he is believed to be less likely to infect others – Photo: Reuters via BBC The affected passengers were at Atlanta (above) and Dallas airports; Due to the preventive measures taken by Govt-19, he is believed to be less likely to infect others – Photo: Reuters via BBC

According to the CDC, "monkey pox is in the same family as smallpox, but it causes mild infections."

The disease was discovered in 1958, when two eruptions occurred in the colonies of monkeys used in research. It was these early outbreaks that gave the disease its name.

"Experts have not yet identified where the monkey box hides in the wild, but small mammalian rodents in Africa are believed to have played a role in the transmission of the virus to humans and other wildlife such as monkeys," the CDC says.

The first case in humans was identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970, more than a decade ago.

At the time, the CDC recalls that there was a major effort to eradicate smallpox (the last natural case occurred in 1977, which was officially declared eradicated by the World Health Organization in 1980).

Since the first patient was identified in 1970, human cases have been reported in nine other countries in Central and West Africa.

Since 2017, more than 400 diseases have been diagnosed in Nigeria.

In 2003, an outbreak of the disease affected 47 people in the United States, none of whom died. According to the CDC, this is the first time monkey pox has been confirmed in humans outside of Africa.

At the time, the virus was brought in by rodents imported from Africa, which spread the disease to prairie dogs (a type of rodent native to North America) used as pets.

According to the CDC, there are only five other human case records outside Africa. In 2018, three people in the UK and one person in Israel will be affected. In 2019 there was a case in Singapore.

This year, in addition to the case identified in Texas, three more cases have been reported in the United Kingdom. The CDC notes that these cases are unrelated to the patient in Texas.

The first symptoms are feverish and with swollen lymph nodes. After these initial symptoms, patients develop rashes on the face and body. In most cases, the infection lasts between two and four weeks.

"In this particular case (from Texas), laboratory tests at the CDC show that the patient is suffering from a strain disease that is common in some parts of West Africa, including Nigeria," the CDC said.

"This monkeypox infection is dangerous for one in every 100 people, but rates may be higher for those with a weakened immune system," the company explains.

A person can become infected with monkey pox by being bitten or scratched by an infected animal, by eating meat from wild game animals, or by contact with an infected animal or animal product.

Among humans, scientists believe that the primary mode of transmission is by droplets. Experts believe that in these cases the infection occurs when there is close and prolonged contact with the victims, as these droplets cannot circulate for more than a few meters.

Check out the video below: In 2020, the world celebrated the 40th anniversary of the abolition of bigotry

40 years ago, humanity overcame the disease of bigotry

Infection is possible through contact with body fluids and wounds or through contaminated materials.