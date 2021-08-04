Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Out: Who Is Going To Lead The Gang?

The show with a new season having incredible action and thrill is going to knock on your doors super soon. The final release date is out which is 3 September 2021. Hope you have guessed by now which show I am talking about. Yes LA CASA DE PAPEL is mostly known as Money Heist is all set to hit your screens with unexpected twists.



Recently Netflix launched its official Money Heist Season 5 Trailer which is giving goosebumps to everyone. The trailer of this high voltage drama was released on 2 august 2021 on Monday. As we all know that the fifth and final season is divided into two volumes and the first volume is just a month away from releasing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htqXL94Rza4



The trailer had already set a high benchmark now all the fans out there are excited to watch volume one. The trailer released by Netflix is two minutes long video that depicts that the professor and the whole gang of Money Heist are in an endangered situation. The gang is still trying to come out of the grief of Nairobi’s death. The entry of Lisbon into the bank of Spain will act as a spur for the whole gang. Tatiana’s past with Berline is also shown. Tokyo going through many flashbacks with her boyfriend who was killed at the hands of the police. Denver and Rio will be solving their misunderstandings before confronting enemies.



The Money Heist Season 5 Trailer clearly gives the hit this time it won’t be a simple Money Heist but it is going to be a huge war. Between the Gang in the bank of Spain and the army.

The professor ( Sergio) is encountered by inspector Alicia Sierra. Alicia is doing her best to torture the professor. Every time money heist has given more than what we expected and there is a lot that will be witnessed by our eyes when Volume one of season 5 will out.



The creators are promising a season of crime drama that will amuse you all, loaded with various twists and turns, more action, and a lot of emotional insights. Money Heist Season 5 will also solve the mystery of Berlin’s past and Tokyo will give the final blow to Gandia.



Here is the outline of the final season “The Gang is in the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours. Lisbon is finally rescued but they had loose one of their near Nairobi. Sierra has the professor for the very first time the gang is feeling helpless and Lisbon will act as a Catalyst. The enemies will be more powerful this time as they have the superhero of all money heist The Professor. The volume will start with the biggest heist in history and later it will turn into a war situation.



Takeaway



Grab your favorite snacks and get ready to witness the world’s most epic and thrilling Netflix show. We will update you soon with more information.