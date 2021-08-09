Modern Love Season 2 Release Date , Cast , Plot All The Latest Details

Modern love is an American series written and directed by John Carney. It is an anthology romantic comedy series. Season one of Modern love was aired on October 18, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video. The number of episodes in season one was eight and all of them vary in length from 29 minutes to 35 minutes.

The series explores various forms of love which include romantic, platonic, self-love, sexual, familial, and much more. Everything is presented in approximately nine hours. This Amazon series is based on the column of New York Times with similar names and shows many love stories that take place in the city of love New York City.

It became one of the hit romance series of Amazon. People find it quite interesting as it includes many dreamy love stories. This romantic series melts much heart as it includes middle school romance as well as divorce it shows every phase of love.

After seeing the first season now people desire for its next season and the cast is all set to hit your screens again.

Before watching season 2 make sure to pile up a good number of tissues for your nonstop tears. Here in this article, you will encounter all the updated information.

Release Date

Here is a piece of good news for you all. We all had expected the series to release late in 2021. But Modern love Season 2 will hit your screens on 13th August 2021 that is on Friday. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. All the eight episodes will be out super soon. So don’t forget to put a reminder on your calendars of this amazing show.

The trailer of the Modern Love Season 2 is also out you can go and watch it online.

The cast

If you were amazed by the cast of the season first then this season will be more surprising for you. Earlier in the year 2021 on February 23. Amazon decided to reveal the names of the cast who will play the leading roles. The cast includes:

Kit Harington played a major role in Games Of Thrones. You will also see Tobias Menzies who appeared in Outlander. Anna Paquin Academy Award winners, Garrett Hedlund, Lucy Boynton, and Minne Driver are the members of the cast.

Season 2 also includes new faces like Tom Burke, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Grace Edwards, Lary Owens, Zane Pais, Isaac, Lulu Wilson, Zoe Chao, Ben Rappaport, Nikki James, Maria Dizza, Dominique, Sophie Okonedo, Milan Ray, James Scully, and many more.

What an amazing cast. I know you all are eagerly waiting for season 2.

What you will see in Modern Love Season 2?

As you all know that series is based on The New York Times column “ Modern Love”. The Series name itself says all it shows a different kind of relationship and love. Jordan and Zoe can have romance if the sleep disorder didn’t separate them. You will also witness a school girl falling for another girl but having lots of questions in her mind. There is a lot packed for you you have to watch it for all fun.