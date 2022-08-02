Miss Kobayashi Dragon Maid Season 3 Release Date: Will There Be a Third Season?

Fans of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” felt it was vital for Kyoto Animation to cope with a tragic event during the production of the second season of the show. Someone started a fire at the studio, which resulted in the deaths of several personnel, including the director of the first season of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid.”

In July of 2021, the second season of the anime was eventually broadcast for the first time after a protracted delay. Fans are already speculating as to whether or not there will be a third season of the anime, as well as whether or not Kyoto Animation will continue to be in charge. The following is the information that we currently have regarding the potential for a third season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid.

Will There Be a Third Season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid?

As this article is being written, we do not yet know whether or not “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” will return for a third season or if a third part is already in the process of being produced. When everything that has transpired in the show’s first two seasons is taken into consideration, it is still too soon to determine for certain whether or not the show will be continued.

The first season of the anime was completed in April of 2017, making it available for viewing. It wasn’t until February 2019 that the next chapter of the plot was officially announced; it was stated on the sleeve band of the eighth volume of the manga. Before August of 2020, we were unable to confirm whether or not Kyoto Animation would be involved in the production of the second movie.

Kyoto Animation was set on fire, which resulted in the deaths of 35 people, including Yasuhiro Takemoto, who was in charge of producing the first season of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid.” The majority of you undoubtedly already know this information. The fire had a significant impact on the several projects that were being worked on in the studio at the time.

As a result, when the second season of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” was finally made available to the public, viewers were overjoyed and took this as evidence that the production company had successfully emerged from the ashes. The popularity of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” has led to speculation that the show may be renewed for a third season; however, this could take some time.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Plot

After watching the second season of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid,” we have all found ourselves falling in love with the show. Tohru confides in Kobayashi how she truly feels about her, revealing that Kobayashi was the one who helped her see that it was okay to just be herself. Tohru has decided that she wants to take her relationship with Kobayashi to the next level, and as a result, she proposes marriage to her.

Even now, Kobayashi refuses to acknowledge that she has feelings for Tohru or to give her any indication that she feels the same way. However, if there is a third season, we might get to see more of the wacky yet adorable love story that these two have.

There is still a 13th episode that will be released in January 2021 exclusively on Blu-ray and will not be available in any other format. On the other hand, taking into account the conclusion of the second season’s 12 episodes, we anticipate that the third season will begin adapting the Dragon Ball story arc beginning with Volume 8.

Kobayashi, Tohru, Shouta, and Lucoa all travel to England during this story arc so that Shouta can attend a one-day magic school there. When Kobayashi arrives at the location, he makes the mistake of taking the written magic test and ends up getting the highest score possible, even surpassing Shouta.

However, that is hardly the most significant aspect of this narrative. The Dragon Balls are gaining power, which has the potential to throw off the equilibrium. As the new season progresses, we should also see more of the growing romance between Kobayashi and Tohru, as well as the dangers that will inevitably arise as a result of it.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Cast

If there be a third season of the anime, the primary voice actors will almost certainly return for it.

These are:

Naganawa, Maria as Kamui,

Kanna Kuwahara,

Yuuki as Tooru

Tamura, Mutsumi as Kobayashi Takahashi,

Minami as Quetzalcoatl Takada,

Yuuki as Elma Ishihara,

Kaori as Magatsuchi,

Shouta Nakamura,

Yuuichi as Takiya, Makoto

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Release Date

The first two seasons of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” were broadcast four years apart from one another. The first season came to a close in April of 2017, and the second season did not begin airing until July of 2021. The second season of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” aired from July to September 2021, and it consisted of a total of 12 episodes.

On the 19th of January in 2022, a thirteenth episode will be made available exclusively on Blu-ray. If everything goes according to plan, the third season won’t be out until 2025 or later at the earliest. We are going to continue to wait for further news.

Miss Kobayashi Dragon Maid Season 3 Trailer