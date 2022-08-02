Mira Sorvino Net Worth: What is the Current Balance in Her Bank Account?

Actress Mira Katherine Sorvino is a native of the United States. She began her career as an actress in the early 1990s, but she first came to widespread attention for her role in the film Mighty Aphrodite, which Woody Allen directed in 1995.

In recognition of the work she did in the role of Linda Ash in the comedy film for which she was nominated, she was awarded both the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

As a result of her work in a number of successful films, Sorvino has established herself as the most well-known actress in the entertainment industry.

She was considered one of the “50 Most Beautiful People In The World” by People Magazine in 1996, which is a well-known journal in the United States. Mira made her debut in the movie industry with the 1985 film The Stuff, in which she played a plant worker but was not given any credit for her performance.

She went on to seek a career in acting after graduating from Harvard, where she had already completed her education. She began her career as a producer after appearing in a number of films as an actor. Over the course of the past three decades, she has been nominated for a number of accolades, some of which include the Primetime Emmy Award, the BAFTA Award, and others.

Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Sep 28, 1967 (54 years old) Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America

Mira Sorvino Early Life

She was born Mira Katherine Sorvino on September 28th, 1967 in the borough of Manhattan in the city of New York. Her family has a long history in the entertainment industry, and all of her relatives have held successful careers in the field.

Her mother was an actress, activist, and therapist for Alzheimer’s patients, and her father was an actor, director, sculptor, and business owner. Mira Sorvino is named after both of her parents.

Sorvino’s younger siblings, Amanda and Michael, were his playmates as they grew up together. Acting is a field that both of her brothers and sisters are interested in entering professionally. She derives her Welsh heritage from her mother, while her Italian background comes from her father’s side of the family.

Cinematic Breakthroughs

After making appearances in Whit Stillman’s “Barcelona” and Robert Redford’s “Quiz Show” in 1995, Sorvino experienced a breakthrough year in her career.

She is most known for her roles in the films “Sweet Nothing,” “Blue in the Face,” and the Woody Allen comedy “Mighty Aphrodite,” amongst others.

Both the Golden Globe and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress went to Sorvino for her portrayal of the bubbly prostitute Linda Ash. Following that, she had roles in the drama “Tarantella” as well as the romantic dramedy “Beautiful Girls.”

Sorvino had yet another great year in 1997 as the lead in the comedy “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” with Lisa Kudrow and “Mimic” with Jeremy Northam and Josh Brolin. Both films were released in theatres.

After that, he went on to play the lead role in “The Replacement Killers,” “Lulu on the Bridge,” “Too Tired to Die,” “At First Sight,” and “Summer of Sam,” which was directed by Spike Lee.

Additional Film Career

In the early 2000s, Sorvino had roles in films such as “The Grey Zone,” “Triumph of Love,” “WiseGirls,” “Between Strangers,” and “The Final Cut.”

In the latter half of the decade, she had roles in the films “Reservation Road,” “Like Dandelion Dust,” and “Attack on Leningrad.” In 2010, Sorvino participated in the drama titled “Multiple Sarcasms” as well as the horror film titled “The Presence.”

The movies “Angels Crest,” “Union Square,” “The Trouble with Cali,” “Smitty,” “Trade of Innocents,” “Space Warriors,” “Perfect Sisters,” “Quitters,” “Do You Believe?” and “Chloe and Theo” are among the films in which she has appeared. On the big screen, Sorvino has maintained the prodigious production rate he has established for himself.

A few of her other notable appearances include those in the drama “Butter,” the criminal drama “The Red Maple Leaf,” the survival drama “6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain,” the psychological horror film “Look Away,” the Netflix thriller “Beneath the Leaves,” and the comedy “Most Guys Are Losers.”

In 2021, Sorvino appeared in a total of six different films, four of which were titled “Hero Mode,” “Crime Story,” “After We Fell,” and “Sound of Freedom.”

Mira Sorvino’s Net Worth

As of the year 2022, Mira Sorvino is projected to have a net worth of approximately $16 million, making her one of the highest-paid actors.

The majority of her wealth was acquired in the early 1990s as a direct result of her involvement in a number of films that were enormous box office draws. It has been reported that Sorvino makes approximately $3 million for each film that she appears in, and the actress has amassed a good figure thanks to the work that she has done in movies and television series.

It should come as no surprise that her principal sources of income are the acting fees she receives and the job she does as a producer. Sorvino first came to the public’s attention after playing the substantial role of Linda Ash in Woody Allen’s film Mighty Aphrodite, which was released in 1995.

Since then, she has acted in a number of critically acclaimed films. In addition to that, she makes money via endorsement deals and commercials that air on television.

Before she became an endorser for Diabetes Co-Stars, she initially provided her vocals for a commercial for Nivea Lotion, which also included her father Paul Sorvino.

Advocacy and Personal Life

Sorvino dated filmmaker Quentin Tarantino from 1996 to 1998. After some time, in 2003, she started a relationship with the actor Christopher Backus, whom she eventually married the following year.

The couple has been together for a long time and has been blessed with four children: two daughters and two sons. The family calls Los Angeles in the state of California their permanent residence. Since 2004, Sorvino has been an advocate for political causes as part of her work with Amnesty International. In recognition of her work in the charitable sector, the organization bestowed upon her the Artist of Conscience Award in 2006.

Read More:

In addition, Sorvino served as a UN Goodwill Ambassador to Combat Human Trafficking from 2009 until 2012, during which time she lobbied Congress to put an end to the practice of human trafficking in Darfur, Sudan. In 2017, Sorvino was one of a large number of women who publicly came out against the sexual harassment perpetrated by producer Harvey Weinstein.