Million Little Things Season 3: Where Can We Watch The Third Season of A Million Little Things?

Friendship is not a big thing; it is made by small moments that everyone enjoys. Based on the same concept, A Million Things arrived over the internet which changed the perception of many.

Season 2 of the show ended with a major cliffhanger that will be answered in the next season. To discover it, keep scrolling.

DJ Nash is the creator of the family drama that got released on 26th September 2018 on ABC.

DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, James Griffiths, Marshall Boone, and David Marshall Grant are the executive producers of the American show.

A Million Little Things has completed its three seasons successfully, with a total of 54 episodes.

Name Million Little Things Season 3 Release Date 19th November 2020 Lead Role David Giuntoli Genre Family Drama Director Gabriel Mann Country of origin United States No. of Episodes 18

What Is The Plotline of The Series A Million Little Things?

The story of the series revolves around a group of friends having common interests and tightly bound by friendship. In Boston, one of the members of the group commits suicide unexpectedly. This incident leads the friends to realize the need to live their life by coping with their loss. The complete title of the series is “Friendship isn’t a big thing, it’s a million little things!”.

We saw our gang in the last seasons with a lot of troubles. In Season 3, we will see the friends again leaning on each other during the challenges in life.

When we saw the last shots, Rome and Regina were about to adopt their child but changed their mind after watching the love and care received by the child’s adopted mother. Regina leaves Rome heartbreakingly on a note that he made her want her child. Rome and Regina now have to face the reality and should move forward with the truth, especially when their child is alive and being loved by someone else.

Delilah has fun with Miles and thinks that, is having fun enough. Meanwhile, Sophie begins her journey in the musical field, whereas Danny gains confidence at school. Gary gets romantically involved with Darcy after ending her relationship with Maggie in the past. However, he finds himself becoming a father figure to his children. Delilah and Gary both make a life-changing decision after looking at their kids.

To make Gary a comeback in her life, Maggie arrives at Oxford. Instead of doing so, she gets involved in a different activity by the influence of Jamie.

The last season ended with a big cliffhanger questioning the death of Eddie. However, we will get the answer in this season of A Million Little Things. We will get to see drastic changes in Katherine and Theo.

The Release Date: When Was The Third Season of A Million Little Things Released?

The third season of the series got released on 19th November 2020 on ABC. It consisted of 18 episodes that ended on 9th June 2021.

What Are The Names Of The Characters Involved In The Third Season Of A Million Little Things?

The cast involves the same characters that were involved in the previous two seasons. Some new characters introduced in this season are also mentioned here.

Eddie Saville, played by David Giuntoli , is a musician and a music teacher. He prefers to stay at home as he is recovering alcoholic. He is also facing problems in his marital life with Katherine and is the father of Theo and Charlie.

, is a musician and a music teacher. He prefers to stay at home as he is recovering alcoholic. He is also facing problems in his marital life with Katherine and is the father of Theo and Charlie. Rome Howard, played by Romany Malco , is an aspiring filmmaker who wants to achieve more meaningful things in his life.

, is an aspiring filmmaker who wants to achieve more meaningful things in his life. Maggie Bloom, played by Allison Miller , is her girlfriend of Gary and a therapist. She has also defeated breast cancer.

, is her girlfriend of Gary and a therapist. She has also defeated breast cancer. Regina Howard, played by Christina Moses , is a chef who wishes to open her restaurant.

, is a chef who wishes to open her restaurant. Katherine Kim, played by Grace Park, is Eddie’s wife, who used to be a fun girl in the group. She is a lawyer by profession and is the mother of Theo. However, she is struggling with her marriage right now.

who used to be a fun girl in the group. She is a lawyer by profession and is the mother of Theo. However, she is struggling with her marriage right now. Gary Mendez, played by James Roday Rodriguez , is the friend of Eddie, Jon, and Rome, whose real name is Javier Mendez Jr. He is also a survivor of breast cancer.

, is the friend of Eddie, Jon, and Rome, whose real name is Javier Mendez Jr. He is also a survivor of breast cancer. Delilah Dixon, played by Stephanie Szostak, is the widow of Jon and Sophie, Danny, and Charlie’s mother.

is the widow of Jon and Sophie, Danny, and Charlie’s mother. Theo Saville, played by Tristan Byon , is the son of Katherine and Eddie.

, is the son of Katherine and Eddie. Sophie Dixon, played by Lizzy Greene , is the eldest child of Jon and Delilah.

, is the eldest child of Jon and Delilah. Danny Dixon, played by Chance Hurstfield , is the younger brother of Sophie and the child of Jon and Delilah.

, is the younger brother of Sophie and the child of Jon and Delilah. Darcy Cooper, played by Floriana Lima , is their single mother of Liam and new love interest of Gary. She was also a part of military services in Afghanistan.

, is their single mother of Liam and new love interest of Gary. Liam, played by Maattia Castrillo, is Theo’s classmate and son of Darcy with his ex-husband.

classmate and son of Darcy with his ex-husband. Alan, played by Terry Chen, is the friend of Katherine, who is practicing as a lawyer. After the broken relationship with her husband, Katherine gets romantically involved with Alan.

What Are The Ratings of The Series A Million Little Things?

According to the scores it received over the internet, we can conclude that the series has received an average review. Despite being a fascinating show with a great ensemble, the series has emotional ambitions. The audience score of Season 3 is 89%, based on nine user ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Million Little Things has a rating of 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

Where Can We Watch The Third Season of A Million Little Things?

There are many websites available over the internet where you can stream the show. The most famous one is Amazon Prime. You can buy or rent the episodes from there.

It is also available on the official platform, ABC. You can buy the season from Google Play and Vudu.

ABC has renewed “The Conners” (for Season 5), “Home Economics” (for Season 3), “The Wonder Years” (reboot for Season 2), “A Million Little Things” (for Season 6), and “Big Sky” (for Season 3). See our full list of all broadcast TV show renewals so far: https://t.co/mFFGMIIpgJ pic.twitter.com/Ced4bgPUOq — IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 13, 2022

You can start your free trial on Hulu or can log in to Citytv to watch the series.

Conclusion

