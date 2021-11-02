Millie Bobby Brown : 9 Things You Probably Didn’t Know about Her.

Millie Bobby Brown is a 14-year old actress, singer and dancer. She’s best known for her role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Here are 9 things you probably didn’t know about Millie Bobby Brown! Read more here!

Millie Bobby Brown has joined the ranks of household names for most households with a Netflix account. She plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, and here are nine facts about her you may not have known.

Season three of Stranger Things has now arrived, and while we’re all excited for the next season to premiere in over a year, many of us are disappointed that we’ll have to wait even longer. But, we may reflect on some of the characters who became close to us, and one of these is Eleven star Millie Bobby Brown. Since making her debut on Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, Winona Ryder has skyrocketed to a new level of success, with her entire life now under the microscope. But there are a few facts about her that you may not be aware of, and we’re going to go through them right now.

Millie Auditioned for the Part of Laura in Logan, Which Was Filmed in Her Home Town.

Logan was a wonderful film and the perfect conclusion to the most famous Wolverine ever. But, could it have been done better if Millie Bobby Brown had filled the part of Laura? We’ll simply have to leave you to your own devices with that one.

Is it possible for us, as an organization, to answer the question? Dafne Keen did such a fantastic job that we’re unable to respond. However, Millie did attempt to get the part of Laura but was unsuccessful. She just hadn’t made it to the big screen yet.

She’s a Little Deaf in Her Left Ear.

This is a little-known fact about Millie. We do not know why or how she became deaf in one ear, but it appears that it hasn’t affected her much in the world yet.

She Made Her Debut in once upon a Time in Wonderland as a Screen Actress.

Millie was mostly seen for the first time in the first season of Stranger Things. She had a significant acting role before that, however. She was cast as Alice in the spinoff series ‘Once Upon A Time In Wonderland,’ which aired on ABC. It was only one season and was not able to match the original series’ popularity.

Her Mother Chooses All of Her Wardrobe on Set.

You can thank Millie’s mother for her fashion sense anytime you see her looking elegant. Yes, her mother makes certain that her daughter is properly attired at all times. That’s some excellent parenting.

Millie Is a Big Jodie Foster Admirer.

I’m a Jodie Foster fan, but my sister is an especially big one. She’s always talking about them and expressing her desire to join forces with them. Can you imagine seeing all three of them on the big screen? That would be pretty incredible, don’t you think?

Millie Grew Especially Attached to Winona Ryder while Working on Stranger Things.

Millie is one of the few female characters in Stranger Things. As a result, things can become overwhelming for one young lady to handle so many males. As a result, on days when she just couldn’t handle the boys, she revealed to Winona that she went there simply for some girly alone time. The two also formed a close relationship during these times.

She Is Terrified of the Dark.

Aren’t most youngsters terrified of the dark? Sure, even adults are afraid of the dark. She isn’t a big fan of gloomy settings, though, as she’s dealt with so many strange things throughout her Netflix series.

Many People Believe She Resembles a Young Carrie Fisher.

While I was watching the scene, I kept thinking, “That’s quite a resemblance to Princess Leia.” That makes sense to me.

She Received $350 Thousand per Episode for the Third Season of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown has earned a lot of money for her breakout performance in the Stranger Things series, and she was able to negotiate an increase from $50,000 per episode to $350,000 per episode as a result of her growing popularity. She made $2.8 million in the new season, and she was paid $3 million for her part in Godzilla. That is correct, she’s totally slaying it right now!