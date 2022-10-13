Microsoft Surface Latest Event 2022: Everything All About the Latest Launches!

We’ve recently seen new gear from apple, amazon, and google, so now it’s turn for Microsoft. Microsoft unveiled three new Surface devices at its annual hardware event, which was held virtually this year.

The Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, and Surface Studio 2+ all have new processors. The company also showed off some new accessories for people who work from home and a brand-new Microsoft 365 app.

All of the Surface hardware listed below can be preordered at Microsoft.com starting today, and it will be in stores on October 25. Here are all of the things Microsoft said.

Surface Laptop 5

When compared to the Surface Laptop 4, the Surface Laptop 5 makes small changes. As usual, it comes in sizes of 13.5 inches and 15 inches. The smaller size comes in Sandstone and a new color called Sage. Both sizes are also available in Platinum and Matte Black.

Microsoft didn’t add more ports. You’ll have a USB-A port, a 3.5-mm headphone jack, a Surface Connect Port, and a USB-C port. But the second one now works with Thunderbolt 4, which means you can connect a 4K monitor and move large files faster.

Both the 13-inch and the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 have a 12th-generation Intel processor on the inside. The 13-inch model comes with either an i5 or an i7 processor, while the 15-inch model only has the more powerful i7. The Surface Laptop 5 costs $1,000 to get started.

Surface Pro 9

Last year’s Surface Pro 8 had a bigger and brighter screen, better cameras that worked better in low light, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and support for the Slim Pen 2. (complete with a detachable keyboard that stores and charges it).

All of these features are still in the new Surface Pro 9, but now you can choose between two versions: one with a 12th-generation Intel Core processor (i5 or i7) and one with a Microsoft SQ 3 chip from Qualcomm for 5G. There are also two new colors for the Intel models: sapphire and forest (in addition to the traditional platinum and graphite options).

Microsoft says that if you choose the Intel processor, you’ll get 50 percent better performance than last year’s model. But the second one will last longer on a charge. The company says that the Surface Pro 9 with 5G has a battery life of up to 19 hours, while the standard model has a battery life of up to 15.5 hours.

This depends on how you use it. In my real-world tests, the Core i7 Surface Pro 8 lasted only about 6.5 hours on a single charge. We won’t really know if those claims are true until we put the 5G version through its paces. Starting price is $1,000.

Surface Studio 2+

Microsoft’s all-in-one PC for graphic designers, the Surface Studio 2+, came out four years after the Surface Studio 2. The outside hasn’t changed much. It still has a 28-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 4,500 x 3,000 pixels, a flexible hinge, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. But Microsoft did add a few small improvements.

There are now three USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of just one. There are also two USB-A ports, a 3.5-mm headphone jack, and a 1-Gigabit Ethernet connector. You’ll also be able to connect up to three 4K UHD monitors with a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz.

The inside has changed more than the outside. It runs Windows 11 Pro and has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Microsoft says it runs 50 percent faster on the CPU and twice as fast on the graphics.

As for extras, the Surface Pen, Surface Keyboard, and Surface Mouse come with the Surface Studio 2+. Starting price for the Surface Studio 2+ is $4,500.

Additional Accessories

Microsoft Presenter+

The Bluetooth-connected Presenter+ is made for people who give presentations in Microsoft Teams as part of their job. You can use it to mute yourself and join meeting rooms during video calls. When you have to give a presentation, you can use the Presenter+ to move from slide to slide and use the screen pointer to direct your coworkers to certain parts of the presentation.

You can also raise or lower your hand by pressing the Teams button. Microsoft says that you can use the phone for up to six days on a single charge. It costs $80 for the Presenter+.

Microsoft Audio Dock

The Audio Dock is a small device that has speakers with a 15-watt woofer and 5-watt tweeters, microphones, and a pass-through PC charger. It has four ports, including an HDMI, two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port, so you can charge your phone and connect up to two monitors without making your desk look cluttered.

Microsoft says that the two mics that face forward also help cut down on noise, and there is a button to mute video calls. The price of the Audio Dock is $250.

Adaptive Accessories

At its annual Ability Summit in May, Microsoft showed off new PC hardware for people who have trouble moving around. It will be available later this year. The official release date for these adaptive accessories is October 25. The lineup includes devices like an adaptive mouse, a programmable button, and a hub to connect them to a PC wirelessly.

Conclusion

Microsoft unveiled three new Surface devices at its annual hardware event. The Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, and Surface Studio 2+ all have new processors. There are also new accessories for people who work from home and a brand-new Microsoft 365 app.

It runs Windows 11 Pro and has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor and an Nvidia graphics card. The standard Surface Pro 8 lasted about 6.5 hours on a single charge; the 5G version lasts 19 hours.

The Surface Studio 2+ comes with a Surface Pen, Surface Keyboard, and Surface Mouse. The Audio Dock is a small device that has speakers, microphones, and a pass-through PC charger. Adaptive accessories for people who have trouble moving will be available later this year.