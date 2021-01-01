Microsoft claims that Solar Winds hackers have broken its source code

Photo: Gina Moon (Getty Images)

Hackers behind the massive Solar Winds CyberDoc, An alleged Russian-backed move that compromised networks at several U.S. agencies and Fortune 500 companies, also broke into Microsoft’s internal systems and approached one of the company’s most closely guarded secrets.: Its source code.

“We’ve detected an extraordinary functionality with a small number of internal accounts. A blog post Thursday.

Microsoft was Previously confirmed This, like the scores of other CyberDoc victims, unknowingly downloaded the malicious code hidden on the Orion platform by Solar Winds’ popular network management tool. But Thursday’s release is the first acknowledgment of hackers’ access to internal organizations.

It is not clear which parts of Microsoft’s source code repositories the hackers were able to get their hands on. Three people explained the matter Told Reuters Microsoft has known for days that its source code has been violated. Commenting on the matter, a Microsoft spokesman said that his security team was working “around the clock” and that “when there is information that can be shared, they have released and shared it”.

The company said on Thursday that the compromised account could only be viewed because it lacked the necessary permissions to tamper with Microsoft’s source code. While its internal investigation is still ongoing, Microsoft has so far stated that it has “no evidence of access to manufacturing services or customer data” and “no indication that our systems have been used to attack others.”

G / O Media may receive a commission

While hackers may not be able to change Microsoft’s source code, looking at the company’s secret sauce can be disastrous. Bad actors can use their insights into the internal functionality of Microsoft services to help prevent future security attacks. The hackers basically hit the maps on how to hack Microsoft products.

Experts believe it Russian committee provided by the government Solar winds, known as ATP 29, were in early 2019, but the attack went under the radar until earlier. This month. A group of highly sophisticated hackers are said to be using malware in a Texas-based software company product that can quietly harvest user data such as internal letters, keystrokes and credentials.

According to Solar Winds, More than half of its 33,000 Orion customers may have been affected. Its clients include the Department of Homeland Security, the State and the Treasury in dozens of other federal organizations, and a quarter of the companies listed on the Fortune 500 list. As Microsoft’s latest revelation explains, federal investigations are ongoing and the motive for the attack has not yet been determined.