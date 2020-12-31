Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19, out versus buffalo bills, per source

Davy, Fla. – Miami Dolphins Senior Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for Sunday’s regular season final against buffalo bills, which is a confirmed source for ESPN.

The Dolphins and the NFL have been conducting initial contact tracks with no high-risk close contacts to be determined until Thursday afternoon, a source told ESPN, but the process will continue. Fitzpatrick was fully trained on Wednesday and was not listed in the injury report, but he did not train Thursday afternoon, indicating that the positive COVID-19 test was the latest surprise.

Protection of dolphins Eric Rowe Zoom said coach Brian Flores told the team about Fitzpatrick’s condition during the meeting.

“It hurts, he’s a leader on our team. He brings energy,” Rowe said. “I hope this is bad for him because he loves the game and no one wants to catch the cow. With that, you have to move forward.

“Covid is a real deal whether you have signs or not. He has no signs if he prays or he doesn’t send it to his children.”

Rookie Dua Takovilova The Dolphins were the opening quarterback, but Fitzpatrick was called up twice in the fourth quarter, with Flores playing compared to a “ninth-inning relief” character. Fitzpatrick beat the Dolphins 26-25 against the Las Vegas Riders on Saturday, with a 34-yard heave and a 15-yard face mask penalty setting the game-winning field goal.

Dolphins signed Jack Rudock On the list of 53 on Thursday, he is expected to be Takovilova’s backup on Sunday. Takovilova, Rudok and training team quarterback Reed Senate Full training on Thursday.

The NFL Network first announced a positive test of Fitzpatrick.

By winning the bills the Dolphins get a playoff berth. They could still make the playoffs with a loss, but would require losses from the Cleveland Browns (a Steelers team against key openers), the Indianapolis Golds (vs. Jaguars) or the Baltimore Ravens (vs. the Bengals). Even if the AFC East wins, the No. 2 (vs. No. 3) seed earning bills based on the 17th week results are interested in whether they will play the starting players.

Fitzpatrick, who has never made the playoffs in his 16-year career, could be in danger of missing out if they make the Dolphins’ first playoff game. Any asymptomatic player who tests positive for COVID-19 must wait at least 10 days to rejoin the team.

That means he can return to the early Fitzpatrick team on Sunday, January 10, and only if he travels by private transport separately from the team to participate in the game. This season there will be three playoff games on Saturday and three games on the wild card weekend Sunday.

The 38-year-old Fitzpatrick is 4-3 as a starter this season, hitting 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.