Mexico to vaccinate immigrants to reopen US border

Authorities in the Mexican state of Baja California have announced the inclusion of immigrants in the Govt-19 vaccination program. The move is aimed at reopening the land border with the US state of California.

Secretary of State for Health Alonso Oscar Perez said Reuters Immigrants can be vaccinated on pre-determined days in border cities.

These are the cities where many immigrants from Central America or elsewhere are waiting to cross the border into the United States. According to the news agency, at least 1,000 immigrants are camped near the link between Tijuana, Mexico and the United States.

An estimated 4,000 immigrants from local camps are waiting to cross into Baja California.

Last week, the Mexican government presented US Secretary of Defense Alejandro Myorgas with a plan to provide massive vaccinations in border cities.

Land links between the two countries have been closed. Can only be overcome for essential reasons such as carrying work or supplies.

Mexico Available From the United States, last Tuesday (June 15, 2021), Johnson's anti – govt vaccine was 1.35 million doses. These levels are to be used in 39 municipalities in the border states.

According to the data Our world in data, 20.85% received Mexican A single dose of any vaccine against Covit-19 and 12.06% is fully immunized.

The United States has made great strides in vaccination. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) data show that 53.1% have already received at least one dose, and 44.7% are fully immunized against Govt 19.

