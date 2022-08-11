Mena Suvari Net Worth: How Much Does She Earn From Her Profession?

Mena Alexandra Suvari is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, having worked as an actor, producer, fashion designer, and model. She began her career as a model and went on to make guest appearances in a few different television shows before making her debut in the dramatic picture Nowhere in the year 1997.

Suvari has been in newspaper advertisements for Lancôme Paris Adaptive in addition to modeling for the cosmetics brand Lancôme. In addition to this, she has been an activist and supporter of the Starlight Children’s Foundation and the African Medical and Research Foundation for a significant amount of time. She is a mother to one child and is married.

Mena Suvari Early Life and Career Beginnings

A psychiatrist by the name of Ando and a nurse by the name of Candice is Mena Suvari’s parents. Mena Suvari was born on February 13, 1979, in Newport, Rhode Island. Her ancestry may be traced back to Estonia through her father, and it can be traced back to Greece through her mother. Suvari has three older brothers who are his older siblings.

When she was still in her early teens, she signed on with Millie Lewis Models and Talent and began her career as a model. After that, she appeared in a commercial for the Rice-A-Roni brand of instant noodles. After that, Suvari and her family relocated to Charleston, South Carolina, where she attended Ashley Hall, a prestigious boarding school exclusively for female students.

After that, she spent the next five years working as a model for the Wilhelmina agency in New York City. After that, she uprooted her life and relocated to Southern California, where she enrolled in the Providence High School in the city of Burbank.

Suvari, who was only 15 years old when she made her acting debut, appeared in an episode of the television sitcom “Boy Meets World.” In the year that followed, she appeared on the television shows “Minor Adjustments” and “ER.” During the 1996 and 1997 seasons of the ABC police drama “High Incident,” Suvari appeared as a recurrent character in a total of five episodes.

Mena Suvari Film Career

Suvari portrayed the character of Zoe in the independent coming-of-age drama directed by Gregg Araki and released in 1997 under the title “Nowhere.” She had a bit part in the comedy “Snide and Prejudice,” as well as a brief appearance in the psychological thriller “Kiss the Girls.” Both of these roles were in the same year.

After that, when Suvari was still a teenager in the late 1970s, she appeared in the indie comedy-drama “Slums of Beverly Hills” playing the role of a Jewish girl’s neighbor. After that, Suvari appeared in the supernatural horror film “The Rage: Carrie 2,” which was released after the first “Carrie” film.

Suvari initially came to widespread public attention in 1999, when she starred in important parts in two films that went on to become quite successful. The first was a teen sex comedy called “American Pie,” in which she played a choir girl named Heather who had not yet had her first sexual experience.

The second film was the satirical drama-comedy titled “American Beauty,” in which she played the role of a teenage girl who becomes the object of affection for a much older guy. As a result of her performance in the role, Suvari was considered for a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress. In addition, “American Beauty” was awarded five Oscars, one of which was for “Best Picture.”

Mena Suvari Further Film Career

In the year 2000, Suvari and her co-star from the film “American Pie,” Jason Biggs, collaborated once more on the production of the teen romance film “Loser.” During the same year, she appeared in the satirical comedy titled “American Virgin.” Suvari did not stop her career as an actor.

She had roles in three different films in 2001, including “The Musketeer,” “American Pie 2,” and “Sugar & Spice,” a comedy about a criminal investigation. In 2002, Suvari also appeared in the films “Sonny” and “Spun,” both of which are classified as crime films.

The actress had one of her most successful years in 2005, which included roles in “Standing Still,” “Edmond,” “Rumor Has It,” “Domino,” and “Beauty Shop,” after her performance in the psychological thriller “Trauma.”

During the next year, she appeared in the films “Factory Girl,” “Caffeine,” and “The Dog Problem.” During the 2000s, Suvari was also a part of the casts for the television shows “Brooklyn Rules,” “Stuck,” and “The Garden of Eden.”

Suvari’s first role in a film released in the 2010s, the romantic comedy “You May Not Kiss the Bride,” was one of her first. The next year, in 2012, she appeared in the film “American Reunion,” which was released in theatres. This was the only feature picture with a broad release that Suvari had in this decade.

Every one of her other films was debuted for the first time either at a festival or online. These films include the psychological horror film “Don’t Blink,” the musical drama “Becks,” the thriller “Don’t Tell a Soul,” and the horror film “What Lies Below.” Some of these films are called “Don’t Blink,” “Becks,” “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson,” and “Don’t Tell a Soul.” In the 2021 animated science-fiction comedy “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” Suvari provided the B-voice for the character Bots.

Mena Suvari’s Net Worth

Mena Suvari is a famous model and actress from the United States who has a net worth of $4 million. The roles that brought Mena Suvari the most fame were in the films “American Beauty,” “Slums of Beverly Hills,” “Loser,” and all three installments of the “American Pie” franchise.

Her recurring performances in popular television shows such as “American Horror Story,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Six Feet Under” brought her a lot of attention. Additionally, Suvari has modeled for Lancôme cosmetics and Coach during her career as a model.

Mena Suvari Modeling

As a model, Suvari has appeared in numerous advertisements for the luxury accessory and cosmetics brand Coach, as well as the luxury cosmetics and accessories brand Lancôme. In addition to this, articles about her have been published in Elle, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Seventeen, and Vogue. Additionally, Suvari is frequently seen attending fashion events such as New York Fashion Week and other such events.

Mena Suvari Personal Life

Suvari tied the knot with Robert Brinkmann, a cinematographer who was raised in Germany, in the year 2000. After being married for five years, they finally decided to separate since they were unable to resolve their issues. Following that, Suvari had a relationship with Simone Sestito, a concert organizer.

They decided to get married in 2010, but by 2012 they had separated due to incompatibilities in their relationship. In her memoirs, Mena would later claim that Simone “bled her financially” and that she was violent during their arguments with one other. In 2018, Suvari wed set decorator Michael Hope, and the couple welcomed a baby together in April 2021. Suvari also has a son from a previous relationship.

