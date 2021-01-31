Megan Markle says the palace is behind changing Archie’s birth certificate

Megan Markle has a record in this Changes made to the birth certificate of son Archie.

A spokeswoman for the Duchess of Sussex, 39, said in a statement to The Palace on Sunday that it was The Palace’s call to omit the name “Rachel Megan” from Archie’s birth certificates.

The name change in public documents was ordered by The Palace in 2019, as confirmed by documents from senior officials of the palace. This is not what Megan, the Duchess of Sussex, or The Duke of Sussex is asking for, ”the statement said.

Over the weekend, an updated version of Archie’s birth certificate appeared online, With The Sun of England Illustrates the changes made in Markle’s name. He is now listed as “his Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex”, while Harry, 36, is considered “his Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex”.

These changes were made in June 2019, one month after the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Megan Markle and Prince Harry with son Archie in September 2019. WireImage

Markle’s spokesman accused Kate Middleton, a brother-in-law of sharing three young children with Harry’s older brother, Prince William, of speculation that the amendments had been dug.

Sussex, who has been married since 2018, resigned as “senior” Royals last January. They currently reside in California.