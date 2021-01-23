Mega million numbers are drawn; The B1B jackpot is available to 1 winner from Michigan

DES MOINES, Iowa – A winning ticket sold out in Michigan Billion 1 billion mega million jackpot, It became the third largest lottery prize in American history.

Winning numbers drawn on Friday: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and one mega ball 24.

The first prize of mega millions has been growing since September 15 when winning tickets were sold in Wisconsin. The next estimated jackpot of the lottery is 20 million.

Friday night’s drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched with six numbers drawn on it. The $ 731.1 million Powerball won the jackpot.

Florida (2 winners), Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York (2 winners) and Pennsylvania had a whopping 5 match winners with five white balls. Two winners, one in North Carolina and the other in Virginia, receive $ 2 million to match five white balls with a megaphile. Specific locations for these winners will be announced Saturday.

Only two lottery prizes in the United States are bigger than the Friday jackpot. Three tickets for the 86 1.586 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket was sold in October 2018 for 37 1.537 billion mega million jackpots.

Jackpot figures indicate the amount to be paid in 30 annual installments if a winner chooses an annual. Most winners choose the cash prize, which is $ 739.6 million per mega million jackpot.

The odds of winning a mega million jackpot are incredibly steep at one in 302.5 million.

The game is played in 45 states, including Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.