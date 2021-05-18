MC Kevin’s daughter still does not know her father’s death

aReactions to the death of MC Kevin, who lost his life Sunday night, at the age of 23, are still appearing on social media. Among the most passionate testimonies is that of Evelyn Gusmao, the ex-girlfriend of the Brazilian artist and mother of his daughter – little Soraya.

The five-year-old remains unaware of her father’s death, says Evelyn in a post that affected her followers.

“Kevin … it was morning and I still can’t find the words to tell your daughter that you are not here anymore, I cannot believe your early departure. You have lived intensely every day of your life and could have lived longer. I have fulfilled dreams, but I am sure of You have a lot to come to. Go in peace, and know that the greatest and true love of your life has remained. It has stayed with me and will be well taken care of, “the young woman writes, referring to their daughter.

“I promise to protect and love you forever as I have always done. I fought, fought for that love for you both, only we know. I am sure your daughter will be very proud of you because I always knew and I will keep it. Your Xerox, your true self, your joy, Your little piece. Rest in peace. It will be in our hearts forever, we love you, “he continues.

As he put it, MC Kevin’s ex-girlfriend has also added a bunch of photos of moments of affection between the musician and his daughter. Check out the gallery to see pictures.

MC Kevin died on the eleventh floor of a hotel balcony in Rio de Janeiro, and the circumstances in which everything happened are being investigated by the authorities.

Read also: MC Kevin was trying to “escape” from the woman when he fell from the balcony

